CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a pretty nice day overall. Once again this morning, areas of fog cannot be ruled out on the way to work and school. Expect a mostly sunny and hazy day with highs into the mid-80s. Plan on more of the same tomorrow. By Saturday, a cold front approaches the area with all the rainfall developing right behind it. As a result, most of the morning should stay dry with slowly increasing rain chances as the day and evening go on. No severe weather is expected. A low pressure system will track along this front, effectively stalling over our area for Sunday. Expect a good chance of rain from Saturday night through Monday morning with some spots receiving over an inch. Temperatures will be cooler in the 60s, too.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO