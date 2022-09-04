Read full article on original website
Another warm afternoon, rain chances increase this weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a pretty nice day overall. Once again this morning, areas of fog cannot be ruled out on the way to work and school. Expect a mostly sunny and hazy day with highs into the mid-80s. Plan on more of the same tomorrow. By Saturday, a cold front approaches the area with all the rainfall developing right behind it. As a result, most of the morning should stay dry with slowly increasing rain chances as the day and evening go on. No severe weather is expected. A low pressure system will track along this front, effectively stalling over our area for Sunday. Expect a good chance of rain from Saturday night through Monday morning with some spots receiving over an inch. Temperatures will be cooler in the 60s, too.
Bright sky and warm temperatures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of fog are again possible overnight on a patchy basis. Look for this to clear quickly bringing us a mostly sunny sky for the middle of the week. The middle 80s for highs bring a summery feel to the air through Friday. Our next rain chance holds off until Saturday when a cold front moves in with a shower and storm chance. Cooler weather brings our weekend to a close with the 60s for highs on Sunday. Have a great night.
Construction underway on new Cedar Valley Humane Society facility
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re taking an early look inside the new facility that’s underway at the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Construction began around Memorial Day and is moving quickly, crews are about a week ahead of schedule right now. The Cedar Valley Humane Society serves 47...
CBJ report on Iowa City festival promoting environmental protection
City, airport officials to work together after Dubuque loses last commercial flights. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall explains how city and business leaders are banding together to figure out what's next. Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, tuned to Omicron variants, arrive in eastern Iowa. Updated: 2 hours ago. Updated COVID-19 boosters are now available...
School may start Monday for North Linn Community School District
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Linn Community School District says they hope to start their school year on Monday, September 12. The district had to delay the start of their school year due to work on their HVAC system and then subsequent asbestos clean up. Crews working on the HVAC system disturbed asbestos.
Keystone dog owner debates moving towns after notice to remove pets
Cyclones and Hawkeyes all have extra motivation in the Cy-Hawk game. Construction began around Memorial Day and is moving quickly. The city says it is doing this because of the benefits trees provide for the environment. A nonprofit group providing free furniture to low income individuals. Central Furniture Rescue takes...
People to vote on $11.65 million bond for Hudson School District
HUDSON, Iowa (KCRG) - People in the Hudson Community School District will vote on Tuesday, September 13th on a general obligation bond. The district says the $11.65 million dollars would go toward various updates including:. - updating infrastructure including replacing the HVAC system. - converting underutilized space into classrooms. -...
Third and final consideration for solar panel projects Tuesday evening
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening the Linn County Board of Supervisors will hold their third and final consideration on two rezoning ordinances. It would allow two solar panel projects to be built on 1,100 acres near Palo. The projects would go up along Palo Marsh Road, near the McClintock...
Linn County Board of Supervisors approves rezoning for solar panel projects
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two new solar panel projects are closer to being a reality, after the Linn County Board of Supervisors passed a final consideration for them. They voted 2 to 1 Tuesday night to rezone land along Palo Marsh Road north of Palo, near the closed Duane Arnold Nuclear Power Plant.
School leaders answer questions regarding $312 million bond issue
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District held its last in-person information meeting regarding a proposed $312 million bond issue. That money would be used as part of the school’s master plan and would mainly affect the middle schools. The district would go from six middle schools to four; the plan would close Harding, McKinley, and, eventually, Roosevelt.
Casey’s teams with Busch to release ‘Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, Casey’s has announced a new pizza they hope will take the midwest by storm. Casey’s “Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza” is a breakfast pizza made with a Busch’s beer cheese sauce. The company...
New wildflower park sprouts up in Johnson County
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics held a hiring event on Wednesday for clinical staff. State Attorney General, AARP partner to educate on scams. Leaders gave a presentation in Dubuque on Wednesday that detailed the signs of a scammer and what to do if you do become a victim. Iowa...
University of Iowa research plays crucial role in Voyager Mission
Kids and families in Monticello will soon have a new place to play. The city says it is doing this because of the benefits trees provide for the environment. A nonprofit group providing free furniture to low income individuals. Updated: 21 minutes ago. Central Furniture Rescue takes donated furniture and...
Waterloo polling places listed for Sept. 13th special election
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters will have the choice of eight voting locations for the September 13th special election. The election is over a proposal to issue $20 million in general obligation loan notes for a fiber optic broadband communications system. The ballot will be the same for all voters,...
Fatal semi crash in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said a crash involving a semi killed one person in Scott County. It happened at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lane of I-80 at mile marker 291. The Iowa State Patrol said the semi was heading west on the interstate...
Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 12-year-old. Police say Justin Reed was last seen at 5400 Kirkwood BLVD SW on September 6th, 2022 at 11:40 am. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and multi-colored Jordan shoes. He is 5′1″...
Cedar Rapids Police investigate shooting that damaged home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that damaged a home. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at 9:45 Wednesday night at 1047 Daniels Street northeast. That’s near Daniels Park, not far from J Avenue and I-380. Police say a front window...
Voters preparing for bond vote in Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School District
REINBECK, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week on Tuesday, September 13, voters in the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School District will vote on a proposed school bond. The district is proposing a $23.6 million bond issue. If approved, it would mean a property tax impact of $199.58 annually on a home assessed at $100,000. For agricultural land, it would be anywhere from $5.36 to $6.62 per acre annually, depending on its location. The district sits within Tama, Black Hawk, Grundy and Marshall Counties.
‘Welcoming Week’ set to kick off in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nationwide initiative that encourages local support and efforts to engage new Americans is set to kick off, and Cedar Rapids is also taking part. Welcoming Week begins on September 8th in Cedar Rapids and will have several inclusive events taking place around the city that “hope to bring together immigrants, refugees, and long-time residents to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity.”
Cedar Rapids shooting hurts one
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help investigating a Monday night shooting that wounded a woman. It happened at 10:36 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of 16th Street Southeast. Officers say it started as an argument that led to a shooting. Police found a home had been hit by gunfire, but no one in the home was hurt.
