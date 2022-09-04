Read full article on original website
Related
Strong Showing For Southeast Minnesota in High School Volleyball Rankings
The latest edition of the Minnesota High School Volleyball rankings are out and southeast Minnesota had a strong showing once again. Section 1 had a strong showing of teams climbing into the Top 10 of their respective classes, including four teams in Class A, three teams in Class AA, three teams in Class AAA, and two teams in Class AAAA.
Welcome To The Big Leagues! Minnesota Native To Get His MLB Debut Tomorrow
It appears that the Minnesota Twins are going with a Minnesota native to be their starting pitcher tomorrow night in New York. Maybe it will be the thing the team needs to put it over the top to beat the dreaded Bronx-bombers, as the Twins according to Si.com "since 2002, the Twins are 13-50 at Yankee Stadium". Getting his major league debut is North Saint Paul and Concordia-St. Paul, graduate Louie Varland.
We Now Know What The Yellow Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches
Have you noticed the bright, yellow flowers that are in yards and in some of the ditches in Southeast Minnesota? They are really pretty, and are showing up everywhere - I just got back from a huge road trip and saw the bright yellow in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.
Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bottom Line: Your Top Ten Minnesota State Fair Traditions
Listeners React: Top Ten Minnesota State Fair Traditions. Every year the Minnesota State Fair gives us a chance to get together with all our neighbors and carry on traditions from when our parents took us to the fair. Or maybe, just traditions you started 5 years ago. What Are the...
The Most Popular Stand Up Comedian In Minnesota
ShaneCo - yes, the diamond company - just published a story about Minnesota's most popular stand up based on Google trends. Get the results and check out the two big-name comics that are performing in Rochester later this fall below. Two Huge Comedy Shows Planned For Rochester's Mayo Civic Center.
30 Amazing and Practical Things People in Minnesota Should Do Before Everything Freezes
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but...these gorgeous fall-type days will soon turn into a frozen disaster full of ice and snow. If you don't believe me, check out the story where the Farmer's Almanac is saying it will basically be a brutal winter. Oh, and it is coming early. Their words. Not mine.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Talks Smack About Iowa State Fair
The Minnesota State Fair just wrapped up its 2022 run but before the Great Minnesota Get-Together got started this year, the Governor talked some serious smack about a neighboring state fair. Ah, that 'ol competitive spirit sure is alive here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes here in 2022. Maybe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three Candidates Recommended To Fill Fillmore County Judge Seat
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three candidates have been recommended to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to fill a judicial vacancy that will be chambered in Fillmore County. The Commission on Judicial Selection made the announcement Tuesday that Jeremy Clinefelter, Debra Groehler, and Dwight Luhmann were the three candidates that were recommended for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of Matthew Opat.
Minnesota State Fair Closes Early Saturday After Shooting
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured after a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the Minnesota State Fair confirmed that officers responded to reported gunshots shortly after 10 p.m. at the fairgrounds in an area that was heavily populated with fair guests and law enforcement. The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located by first responders and transported to a nearby hospital.
Minnesota Moms Favorite (and Free) First Day of School Signs
Ok, mommas, how are we doing right now? Seriously. Those who are sending your babies off to Kindergarten or Preschool for the first time to those with adult kids starting college...I've been in ALL of your shoes...and I know what your heart is feeling. (I also know that some of you are going to follow the bus that first day and, I am giving you permission to jump in your car and follow it all the way to school.). One huge task that every parent will be doing is those famous back-to-school photos and I've got an awesome way below to make those extra cute this year!
Minnesota Man Killed After Being Run Over By SUV in Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most Commonly Seen Bird
As the migration south begins for many species, let's take a moment to talk about birds in Minnesota. Robins might be one of the most recognizable birds in Minnesota, but they are not the most commonly seen bird in the state. Specifically, the American Robin is the orange-breasted, worm-eating, summer-loving...
This Minnesota Reporter Literally Fell Over After Getting This State Fair Answer!
The Minnesota State Fair is a great place to get honest answers to tough questions from Minnesotans of all walks of life and all ages. KARE-11's Jana Shortal was recently at the Minnesota State Fair asking people what truly made them happy when she got an unexpectedly honest answer from an older visitor. To say the answer knocked Jana back was an understatement as she fell over laughing at the honesty.
Interactive Fall Foliage Map Tells When Colors Will Be Brightest
I don't know about you but I am ready for cooler temps, firepit nights, and fall colors. While football and pumpkin spice lattes are great and all, perhaps nothing says "fall is here" (unofficially) more than seeing the trees change color. It truly is the spirit of the season. And if you want to see autumn at its brightest, there's actually a scientific way to figure out when the colors of fall will come to the Tri-State area.
Missing Minnesota Infant Found in Western Wisconsin
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending early this morning to the search for a missing Minnesota infant. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled a statewide missing person alert for 9-month-old Jahki Forrester after the Scott County Sheriff's Office notified the BCA that the baby and his non-custodial mother have been found. Sheriff Luke Hennen says 26-year-old Zenitra Lee and her child were located around 5 AM by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office across the Mississippi River from Red Wing in Hager City, Wisconsin.
Popular Group Set to Play Its Last Show Ever This Week in Minnesota
They've been making music for over 10 years now, but this hugely popular group is ist to possibly play its last show...ever... in Minnesota this week. The Great Minnesota Get-Together has hosted a TON of incredible artists during its Grandstand Series over the years. But something is set to happen this week that might just be a first at the State Fair: the last concert of the popular country group, Florida Georgia Line.
Illinois Video Arcade is Largest in US With Over 885 Free Play Games
This isn't an arcade in a shopping mall, this is an arcade the size of a shopping mall. Leave your quarters and tokens at home because you don't need them. It doesn't matter where you grew up, spending a Saturday at the mall playing video games was the perfect way to spend a day. It's that thing about no quarters being needed that immediately shoots me back to my misspent youth. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin and my spot for video games was Aladdin's Castle Arcade at East Towne Mall. On those days when you didn't have enough quarters, there were always a few extras you could grab out of the fountain just outside the arcade's entrance. Trust me when I tell you that I was not the only kid in that arcade with a wet shirt sleeve from stealing quarters out of that fountain.
Latest Recall in Minnesota Includes 490+ Pounds of Beef Products
If you've got a stash of beef jerky in your fridge or pantry, double-check that it's not part of the latest recall. About 497 pounds of beef jerky sold throughout the United States, including Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been pulled off of shelves due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, infections, or even miscarriages among pregnant women.
What Is Minnesota’s Ted Foss Law?
A lot of people will use the long holiday weekend to sneak in one last summer road trip with their family or friends. In fact, travel experts are predicting a really busy weekend on Minnesota roads. AAA expects travel to return to pre-pandemic levels with Friday afternoon and Monday being especially busy on area roads and highways.
