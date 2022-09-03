One person was killed and 21 others were injured in a crash involving 9 vehicles on Interstate 75 in Allen County this past Sunday afternoon. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 75 year old Dale Anglin was operating semi south on 75 and and failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with several vehicles that were slowed due to a separate crash.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO