wktn.com
Opening Day Numbers for 2022 Hardin County; Fair Royalty Named
It is day 2 of the 2022 Hardin County Fair. Looking at opening day numbers, the actual attendance was 5250 on a cloudy and warm day yesterday. That was down slightly from 2021, which had an actual attendance of 5401 when the weather was warm and windy. 836 people took...
Wapakoneta, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Van Wert football team will have a game with Wapakoneta High School on September 06, 2022, 14:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
13abc.com
Tiffin Youth Football League kicks Fostoria Bills out of 2022 league
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Controversy surrounds the Tiffin Youth Football league. The league’s board members confirmed that a Fostoria team could no longer play in the league for the year. The league has been around for years, but this year many players branched off and created their own team...
hometownstations.com
Hancock Junior Fair participants get rewarded for their hard work during auction
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - During the final day at the Hancock County Fair, the junior fair participants getting to take one more turn in the ring to see how their long hours and dedication pays off. Our Sartaj Singh has more from the junior fair auction. “Today is like...
wktn.com
Patrol’s Sergeant Slates promoted to Lieutenant at the Findlay Post
COLUMBUS – On July 17, Sergeant Evan M. Slates was promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. Lieutenant Slates will transfer from his current assignment at the Bowling Green Post to serve as post commander at the Findlay Post. Lieutenant Slates began his...
Fox 19
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A prominent Butler County homebuilder was killed at the scene of a nine-vehicle crash that injured 21 people on Interstate 75 near Lima over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Joseph Schwarz, 64, was a rear-seat passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet...
13abc.com
Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
thevillagereporter.com
Two Holes-In-One Recorded At Riverside Greens In Stryker
On August 27, 2022, Bret Sanderson from Paulding, Ohio aced the par 3, 180-yard, 14th hole at Riverside Greens G.C. in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 4/5 hybrid. Congratulations. On September 2, 2022, Larry Gorsuch of West Unity, Ohio aced the par 3 130 yard 14th hole...
wktn.com
Buchenroth is 2022 Hardin County Fair Honoree
The Hardin County Agricultural Society 2022 Fair Honoree is Kelly “Buck” Buchenroth. He is being recognized for his many years of dedicated service to the Hardin County Fair. Buchenroth spent seven years on the fair board after now retired director Jim Bidwell involved him. The list of accomplishments...
wktn.com
Nine Vehicles Involved in Fatal Allen County Crash
One person was killed and 21 others were injured in a crash involving 9 vehicles on Interstate 75 in Allen County this past Sunday afternoon. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 75 year old Dale Anglin was operating semi south on 75 and and failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with several vehicles that were slowed due to a separate crash.
wktn.com
Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit by a Vehicle in Marion County
A fatal crash occurred early Tuesday morning on Marion Williamsport Road in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Patrol, the crash involved a vehicle driven by 39 year old Anthony B. Clark, of Marion, and a pedestrian, identified as 53 year old Trudy A. Blevins, also of Marion.
WTOL-TV
Defiance house fire sends three to the hospital Tuesday morning
Family members were treated for smoke inhalation and a man and a dog escaped the building. The family was released from the hospital.
miamivalleytoday.com
Jackson and Thobe to exchange vows
PIQUA – Natalie Elizabeth Thobe and Christopher Austin Jackson announce their plans to marry in April 2023 in the Columbus area. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Joseph D. and Tracy L. Thobe, of Piqua. She is a 2017 graduate of Wilmington College and is employed by Woodhouse Spa.
Mansfield schools resumes classes after transportation staff shortage
Students and staff in the Mansfield City School District are having a bonus day off after the long Labor Day weekend.
wktn.com
Althauser Honey Back for Another Year at the Hardin County Fair
He doesn’t know the exact year, but Gerald “Jerry” Althauser said it’s been since the early 80’s that the Althauser family has operated a booth at the fair selling their locally made honey. They are back again this year and Althauser talks about his operation,...
hometownstations.com
bgindependentmedia.org
Not In Our Town hears concerns about Confederate flags at Wood County Fair
As Chris Douglas walked around the Wood County Fair last month, he was dismayed to see Confederate flags being sold by a vendor. “It’s something I’ve kind of gotten used to,” as a Black man living in Northwest Ohio, he said. But Douglas, of Bowling Green, wasn’t...
Watch Ohio State Marching Band get jazzy with first halftime performance of 2022 season
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Best Damn Band in the Land was back at it on Saturday at Ohio Stadium, dazzling fans with with a jazzy display. As part of their “Buckeye Jazz Café” halftime show, the band played three songs , including ‘Sing, Sing, Sing,’ ‘On Fire’ and ‘Channel One Suite.’ The band created formations that included the titles of two of the songs, as well as two trumpeters whaling away.
Vermilion man dies in 4-vehicle crash Sunday night
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Vermilion man has died after a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday along US 6 near mile post 5. Authorities with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the Madison Township crash happened as a...
wktn.com
Schaub Hired as KMS Educational Assistant
Elaina Schaub graduated from Kenton High School in 2018 and will become a Wildcat again to serve as an Educational Assistant at Kenton Middle School. She enjoys working with students of all ages and is excited to become a staff member where she was once a student. In her spare...
