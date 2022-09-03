ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, OH

13abc.com

Tiffin Youth Football League kicks Fostoria Bills out of 2022 league

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Controversy surrounds the Tiffin Youth Football league. The league’s board members confirmed that a Fostoria team could no longer play in the league for the year. The league has been around for years, but this year many players branched off and created their own team...
FOSTORIA, OH
Hardin County, OH
Ohio Education
Hardin County, OH
Kenton, OH
Kenton, OH
Ohio Sports
Kenton, OH
wktn.com

Patrol's Sergeant Slates promoted to Lieutenant at the Findlay Post

COLUMBUS – On July 17, Sergeant Evan M. Slates was promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. Lieutenant Slates will transfer from his current assignment at the Bowling Green Post to serve as post commander at the Findlay Post. Lieutenant Slates began his...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Two Holes-In-One Recorded At Riverside Greens In Stryker

On August 27, 2022, Bret Sanderson from Paulding, Ohio aced the par 3, 180-yard, 14th hole at Riverside Greens G.C. in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 4/5 hybrid. Congratulations. On September 2, 2022, Larry Gorsuch of West Unity, Ohio aced the par 3 130 yard 14th hole...
STRYKER, OH
wktn.com

Buchenroth is 2022 Hardin County Fair Honoree

The Hardin County Agricultural Society 2022 Fair Honoree is Kelly “Buck” Buchenroth. He is being recognized for his many years of dedicated service to the Hardin County Fair. Buchenroth spent seven years on the fair board after now retired director Jim Bidwell involved him. The list of accomplishments...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Nine Vehicles Involved in Fatal Allen County Crash

One person was killed and 21 others were injured in a crash involving 9 vehicles on Interstate 75 in Allen County this past Sunday afternoon. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 75 year old Dale Anglin was operating semi south on 75 and and failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with several vehicles that were slowed due to a separate crash.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit by a Vehicle in Marion County

A fatal crash occurred early Tuesday morning on Marion Williamsport Road in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Patrol, the crash involved a vehicle driven by 39 year old Anthony B. Clark, of Marion, and a pedestrian, identified as 53 year old Trudy A. Blevins, also of Marion.
MARION COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Jackson and Thobe to exchange vows

PIQUA – Natalie Elizabeth Thobe and Christopher Austin Jackson announce their plans to marry in April 2023 in the Columbus area. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Joseph D. and Tracy L. Thobe, of Piqua. She is a 2017 graduate of Wilmington College and is employed by Woodhouse Spa.
PIQUA, OH
hometownstations.com

UPDATE - One dead, 21 injured after nine vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One person is dead after a nine vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 75 Sunday. The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the crash occurred near mile post 125 of the interstate in Allen County. Officials say that a 2019 Freightliner Semi,...
LIMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch Ohio State Marching Band get jazzy with first halftime performance of 2022 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Best Damn Band in the Land was back at it on Saturday at Ohio Stadium, dazzling fans with with a jazzy display. As part of their “Buckeye Jazz Café” halftime show, the band played three songs , including ‘Sing, Sing, Sing,’ ‘On Fire’ and ‘Channel One Suite.’ The band created formations that included the titles of two of the songs, as well as two trumpeters whaling away.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Vermilion man dies in 4-vehicle crash Sunday night

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Vermilion man has died after a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday along US 6 near mile post 5. Authorities with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the Madison Township crash happened as a...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Schaub Hired as KMS Educational Assistant

Elaina Schaub graduated from Kenton High School in 2018 and will become a Wildcat again to serve as an Educational Assistant at Kenton Middle School. She enjoys working with students of all ages and is excited to become a staff member where she was once a student. In her spare...
KENTON, OH

