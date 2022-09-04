ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

2 killed, 5 injured after shooting in Norfolk, Virginia

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJnzo_0hhqXngh00

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people died and five others were wounded early Sunday after a shooting near Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, authorities said.

Update 3:51 p.m. EDT Sept. 4: Two people died and five others were injured in the shooting, the Norfolk Police Department said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

All seven victims were taken to an area hospital. Norfolk police said that Zabre Miller, 25, and Angelia McKnight, 19, later died at the hospital as a result of their injuries.

Brittney Beamon, who lives one house away from the shooting, told The Virginian-Pilot she was cooking dinner for her family when she heard several shots.

“We were just on the ground with our babies, making sure we didn’t get hit, making sure they didn’t get hit,” Beamon told the newspaper.

Original report: Two of the people shot have life-threatening injuries, the Norfolk Police Department said in a tweet.

Police said officers were called to a home on Killam Avenue at around 12 a.m. after reports of a shooting, WTKR-TV reported.

Police did not release any information about a suspect or a possible motive for the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

Old Dominion sent a campus alert at 12:46 a.m. EDT advising students to stay out of the area, WAVY-TV reported.

Norfolk State University sent out an alert noting that the area had been secured and that several students were victims of the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Car crashes into Arby's in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A car drove into an Arby's in Norfolk Wednesday night. It happened at the store on North Military Highway just before 8 p.m. Police haven't said what led to the crash or if anyone was hurt. We've reached out to police to get more information.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
13News Now

One dead, one hurt: PPD investigating homicide

NORFOLK, Va. — A person died and another was hurt in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a new release issued Wednesday, PPD said it responded to the 600 block of South Street around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries. His...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Goldsmith
CBS New York

Angelia McKnight of Harlem killed in mass shooting in Norfolk, Virginia

NEW YORK -- A woman from New York City was one of two people killed in a mass shooting in Virginia over the holiday weekend.Seven people were shot during an altercation at a party. The Harlem native was in Norfolk studying to become a nurse. CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke to relatives on Tuesday.Angelia McKnight, known to loved ones as "Angie," was just 19 years old. Born and raised in Harlem, McKnight had just started her sophomore year at Norfolk State University."She was a good person. She didn't start any trouble," said aunt Micaela Wilson. "Very much proud of her. She...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Norfolk State University#Violent Crime#Old Dominion University#Wtkr Tv
WAVY News 10

Culture Lounge in Norfolk closes after certificate revoked

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Culture Lounge & Restaurant on Granby Street in Norfolk has closed after the city says it repeatedly violated its restaurant zoning certificate. City Manager Chip Filer in a statement on Wednesday said Culture’s violations included “failure to satisfy Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority requirements for restaurant alcohol sales; failure to remit required food and beverage taxes; and providing entertainment within a designated restaurant facility.”
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
94K+
Followers
124K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy