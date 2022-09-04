6 injured after shooting in downtown Charleston, SC, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. — At least six people were injured early Sunday after a shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:55 a.m. EDT, the Charleston Police Department said in a news release.

Charleston Police spokesperson Lt. Corey Taylor told CNN that six people were injured but did not provide details about the extent of the victims’ injuries.

Police said the victims were being treated at area hospitals, WCBD-TV reported.

Authorities have not released details about a suspect or any arrests in this case, according to the television station.

An investigation is ongoing, officials said.

©2022 Cox Media Group