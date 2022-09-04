ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

6 injured after shooting in downtown Charleston, SC, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JDke2_0hhqXhOL00

CHARLESTON, S.C. — At least six people were injured early Sunday after a shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:55 a.m. EDT, the Charleston Police Department said in a news release.

Charleston Police spokesperson Lt. Corey Taylor told CNN that six people were injured but did not provide details about the extent of the victims’ injuries.

Police said the victims were being treated at area hospitals, WCBD-TV reported.

Authorities have not released details about a suspect or any arrests in this case, according to the television station.

An investigation is ongoing, officials said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Taylor
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
94K+
Followers
124K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy