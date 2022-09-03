Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Related
Defiance, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The North Central football team will have a game with Ayersville High School on September 06, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Wapakoneta, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Van Wert football team will have a game with Wapakoneta High School on September 06, 2022, 14:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
13abc.com
Tiffin Youth Football League kicks Fostoria Bills out of 2022 league
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Controversy surrounds the Tiffin Youth Football league. The league’s board members confirmed that a Fostoria team could no longer play in the league for the year. The league has been around for years, but this year many players branched off and created their own team...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Ohio State WR to miss time, per report
View the original article to see embedded media. Jaxon Smith-Njigba may not be on the field for Ohio State for the next few weeks as he deals with a low-grade hamstring injury. The wide receiver sustained the hamstring injury during Saturday's 21-10 victory over No. 5 Notre Dame and "should...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevillagereporter.com
Two Holes-In-One Recorded At Riverside Greens In Stryker
On August 27, 2022, Bret Sanderson from Paulding, Ohio aced the par 3, 180-yard, 14th hole at Riverside Greens G.C. in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 4/5 hybrid. Congratulations. On September 2, 2022, Larry Gorsuch of West Unity, Ohio aced the par 3 130 yard 14th hole...
wktn.com
Opening Day Numbers for 2022 Hardin County; Fair Royalty Named
It is day 2 of the 2022 Hardin County Fair. Looking at opening day numbers, the actual attendance was 5250 on a cloudy and warm day yesterday. That was down slightly from 2021, which had an actual attendance of 5401 when the weather was warm and windy. 836 people took...
13abc.com
Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
Mansfield schools resumes classes after transportation staff shortage
Students and staff in the Mansfield City School District are having a bonus day off after the long Labor Day weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
OVI checkpoint to be held in Miami Valley this week
MIAMI VALLEY — The Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will hold an OVI checkpoint this week. The county the checkpoint will take place in will be announced the day before it takes place. The exact locations will be announced the morning of...
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
wktn.com
Obituary for Alice (Parker) Downey
Alice (Parker) Downey, 86 of Kenton, went to her heavenly home September 7, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. Alice was born in Kenton to the late Lester & Millie (Boyd) Parker on July 10, 1936. She was a 1954 graduate of Kenton High School. She and her husband, M. Louis Downey, recently celebrated their 68th anniversary having married on August 29, 1954.
wktn.com
Patrol’s Sergeant Slates promoted to Lieutenant at the Findlay Post
COLUMBUS – On July 17, Sergeant Evan M. Slates was promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. Lieutenant Slates will transfer from his current assignment at the Bowling Green Post to serve as post commander at the Findlay Post. Lieutenant Slates began his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ashlandsource.com
Gold Rush Days brings band of treasure hunters to Bellville
BELLVILLE -- Brock Mensching held an army green prospecting pan, swishing the muddy water in slow, deliberate circles. Pebbles from the river slid through the riffles, but he was watching the center of the pan, hoping to spot a fleck of gold among the grains of black sand. GALLERY: Gold...
wktn.com
Althauser Honey Back for Another Year at the Hardin County Fair
He doesn’t know the exact year, but Gerald “Jerry” Althauser said it’s been since the early 80’s that the Althauser family has operated a booth at the fair selling their locally made honey. They are back again this year and Althauser talks about his operation,...
Galion Inquirer
Whistle Stop remains a community favorite
GALION- Galion residents have come to know Whistle Stop Café for their home-cooked food and reasonable prices. A vacant building recently as a decade ago, it’s now been owned for nearly eight years by Charlotte Larson. Larson was born in Kentucky, but raised locally, graduating from Galion High...
Saint Bernards from around the world compete at Lima AKC show
LIMA — A total of 50 Saint Bernards are competing in Lima over Labor Day weekend in a breed-specific dog show. To bring them all together, three Saint Bernard clubs joined forces for the third annual “cluster” dog show at the Lima Kennel Club, located at 1050 Thayer Road.
wktn.com
Nine Vehicles Involved in Fatal Allen County Crash
One person was killed and 21 others were injured in a crash involving 9 vehicles on Interstate 75 in Allen County this past Sunday afternoon. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 75 year old Dale Anglin was operating semi south on 75 and and failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with several vehicles that were slowed due to a separate crash.
Lima News
Man shot after home invasion in Lima
LIMA — On Tuesday morning at 9:42 a.m., the Lima Police Department dispatch received a call about a possible shooting in the 3100 block of Elijah Pkwy. Upon their arrival, patrol officers learned of two individuals who kicked in a door and forced their way into one of the apartments where an estranged wife lived.
Families wait years to get coveted camping spots at Fulton County Fair
WAUSEON, Ohio — The Fulton County Fair is one of the most popular fairs in the state and it continues to grow. "It's the best fair in Ohio. who wouldn't want to come here?" camper Cory Sheller said. Families come from all over and camp on the fairgrounds, which...
Lima sisters seriously injured in Sunday morning shooting
LIMA — Lima police are seeking information surrounding a Sunday shooting that left two sisters seriously injured. According to the Lima Police Department, Detective Sean Neidemire’s officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Brice Avenue after receiving a call concerning shots being fired. Upon their arrival officers found the two females suffering from gunshot wounds. They were identified as Tenea Wilson, 39, and Tania Wilson, 44.
Comments / 0