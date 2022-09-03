ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Tiffin Youth Football League kicks Fostoria Bills out of 2022 league

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Controversy surrounds the Tiffin Youth Football league. The league’s board members confirmed that a Fostoria team could no longer play in the league for the year. The league has been around for years, but this year many players branched off and created their own team...
FOSTORIA, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Ohio State WR to miss time, per report

View the original article to see embedded media. Jaxon Smith-Njigba may not be on the field for Ohio State for the next few weeks as he deals with a low-grade hamstring injury. The wide receiver sustained the hamstring injury during Saturday's 21-10 victory over No. 5 Notre Dame and "should...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenton, OH
Education
City
Kenton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Lima, OH
Sports
Kenton, OH
Sports
Lima, OH
Football
Lima, OH
Education
thevillagereporter.com

Two Holes-In-One Recorded At Riverside Greens In Stryker

On August 27, 2022, Bret Sanderson from Paulding, Ohio aced the par 3, 180-yard, 14th hole at Riverside Greens G.C. in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 4/5 hybrid. Congratulations. On September 2, 2022, Larry Gorsuch of West Unity, Ohio aced the par 3 130 yard 14th hole...
STRYKER, OH
13abc.com

Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Field Goals#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Kenton Wildcats#The Ace Hardware Players
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Miami Valley this week

MIAMI VALLEY — The Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will hold an OVI checkpoint this week. The county the checkpoint will take place in will be announced the day before it takes place. The exact locations will be announced the morning of...
PIQUA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Obituary for Alice (Parker) Downey

Alice (Parker) Downey, 86 of Kenton, went to her heavenly home September 7, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. Alice was born in Kenton to the late Lester & Millie (Boyd) Parker on July 10, 1936. She was a 1954 graduate of Kenton High School. She and her husband, M. Louis Downey, recently celebrated their 68th anniversary having married on August 29, 1954.
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Patrol’s Sergeant Slates promoted to Lieutenant at the Findlay Post

COLUMBUS – On July 17, Sergeant Evan M. Slates was promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. Lieutenant Slates will transfer from his current assignment at the Bowling Green Post to serve as post commander at the Findlay Post. Lieutenant Slates began his...
FINDLAY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
ashlandsource.com

Gold Rush Days brings band of treasure hunters to Bellville

BELLVILLE -- Brock Mensching held an army green prospecting pan, swishing the muddy water in slow, deliberate circles. Pebbles from the river slid through the riffles, but he was watching the center of the pan, hoping to spot a fleck of gold among the grains of black sand. GALLERY: Gold...
BELLVILLE, OH
Galion Inquirer

Whistle Stop remains a community favorite

GALION- Galion residents have come to know Whistle Stop Café for their home-cooked food and reasonable prices. A vacant building recently as a decade ago, it’s now been owned for nearly eight years by Charlotte Larson. Larson was born in Kentucky, but raised locally, graduating from Galion High...
GALION, OH
wktn.com

Nine Vehicles Involved in Fatal Allen County Crash

One person was killed and 21 others were injured in a crash involving 9 vehicles on Interstate 75 in Allen County this past Sunday afternoon. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 75 year old Dale Anglin was operating semi south on 75 and and failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with several vehicles that were slowed due to a separate crash.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Man shot after home invasion in Lima

LIMA — On Tuesday morning at 9:42 a.m., the Lima Police Department dispatch received a call about a possible shooting in the 3100 block of Elijah Pkwy. Upon their arrival, patrol officers learned of two individuals who kicked in a door and forced their way into one of the apartments where an estranged wife lived.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima sisters seriously injured in Sunday morning shooting

LIMA — Lima police are seeking information surrounding a Sunday shooting that left two sisters seriously injured. According to the Lima Police Department, Detective Sean Neidemire’s officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Brice Avenue after receiving a call concerning shots being fired. Upon their arrival officers found the two females suffering from gunshot wounds. They were identified as Tenea Wilson, 39, and Tania Wilson, 44.
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy