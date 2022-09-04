ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temps, possible shower

By Ed Curran
 4 days ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy, cooler temps 02:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cold front that came through Saturday afternoon leaves us with cooler weather today. It'll be about 10 degrees cooler than Saturday.

The NE wind makes for dangerous swimming conditions until late Monday morning. Waves up to 7 feet are possible from Lake County, IL through Porter County, IN. The chance of a shower is 30%.

Other than large waves, Labor Day looks nice, with only about a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and night. That's only a slight chance.

Stats

Normal High- 80

Saturday- 88

Today- 78

Sunrise- 6:20am

Forecast

Dangerous swimming conditions through Monday at 10am. Waves to 7 feet.

Today- Mostly cloudy, 30% chance of a shower. High of 78. NE wind of 15, gusting to 20.

Tonight- Mostly cloudy, a shower is possible, 65.

Labor Day- Mostly cloudy, 79, slight chance to see a shower.

