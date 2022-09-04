ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

2 killed, 5 injured after shooting in Norfolk, Virginia

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. — Two people died and five others were wounded early Sunday after a shooting near Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, authorities said.

Update 3:51 p.m. EDT Sept. 4: Two people died and five others were injured in the shooting, the Norfolk Police Department said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

All seven victims were taken to an area hospital. Norfolk police said that Zabre Miller, 25, and Angelia McKnight, 19, later died at the hospital as a result of their injuries.

Brittney Beamon, who lives one house away from the shooting, told The Virginian-Pilot she was cooking dinner for her family when she heard several shots.

“We were just on the ground with our babies, making sure we didn’t get hit, making sure they didn’t get hit,” Beamon told the newspaper.

Original report: Two of the people shot have life-threatening injuries, the Norfolk Police Department said in a tweet.

Police said officers were called to a home on Killam Avenue at around 12 a.m. after reports of a shooting, WTKR-TV reported.

Police did not release any information about a suspect or a possible motive for the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

Old Dominion sent a campus alert at 12:46 a.m. EDT advising students to stay out of the area, WAVY-TV reported.

Norfolk State University sent out an alert noting that the area had been secured and that several students were victims of the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

POLITICS
