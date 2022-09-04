ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s0xDO_0hhqRBhJ00

At a 131-year-old maritime academy along Buzzards Bay in Massachusetts, people who will build the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm are learning the skills to stay safe while working around turbines at sea.

Some take to the tasks fairly easily since they're veterans of marine fields or construction. For others, it's totally new to be using fall protection and sea survival equipment, climbing from a boat onto a ladder to get to a turbine and learning how to work hundreds of feet in the air.

Offshore wind developers are hiring, after years of touting the promise of tens of thousands of jobs the industry could create in the United States. To launch this new clean energy industry, they now need plenty of workers with the right training and skills.

“It’s the sheer number of people we’re going to need in the timeframe that we need them,” said Jennifer Cullen, senior manager of labor relations and workforce development at Vineyard Wind in Massachusetts. “We’re combating this sense of, we’ve been talking about it for so long, ... is it actually coming? We’re telling people, yes, it’s here, it’s now.

“We’re building the turbines next year and we’re going to be building many more wind farms after this,” she added.

Vineyard Wind is on track to be the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the U.S. The development follows the Cape Wind project, which would’ve been closer to the Massachusetts shore but failed after years of litigation and local opposition.

The Massachusetts Maritime Academy is the only place in Massachusetts currently offering the basic safety training designed by a nonprofit founded by wind turbine manufacturers and operators — the Global Wind Organisation — though training is offered in other states. Everyone who will go to a wind farm offshore must complete safety training, and most developers meet the requirement with the GWO program.

The course draws union workers and others eager to work on future wind farms that the Biden administration wants to dot U.S. coastlines to help fight climate change. President Joe Biden set a goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, to power more than 10 million homes and create 80,000 jobs.

The payoff for offshore wind trainees is jobs with an average salary approaching $80,000 a year.

Before arriving at the academy, students complete about six hours of online coursework.

Then, wearing waterproof suits, they practice stepping off a vessel in Buzzards Bay and onto a boarding ladder connected to a turbine — a dangerous part of the job, especially in rough seas.

The students step off the pier into the chilly bay waters to learn how to safely abandon a vessel or the turbine in an emergency. They inflate a life raft, climb in, and right it when it's upside down.

To prepare for working at heights, they use a harness and fall protection gear to ascend and descend a turbine’s ladder. They practice lowering themselves by ropes from a 20-foot (6.1-meter) platform in case of emergency evacuation. And they rescue a fellow student who feigns being injured.

A day is devoted to first aid basics and CPR, and they put out a small fire with extinguishers.

Many trainees will be headed to work on Vineyard Wind, 15 miles (24 kilometers) off the Massachusetts coast. With 62 turbines, the project is expected to produce 800 megawatts — enough electricity annually to power more than 400,000 homes, beginning in late 2023. Work began onshore late last year.

Daniel Szymkowiak, a 36-year-old engineer, used to work offshore in the oil and gas industry. He took the maritime academy course in August, and now works on wind farm subsea cables for Vineyard Wind.

Szymkowiak changed careers, he said, because working in renewable, wind energy made him feel better about the world's future.

“It's up and coming. To be the first commercial project in the states, that’s exciting,” he said. “To make a positive change for our country, to bring across new opportunities, that’s exactly why I’m here.”

The maritime academy, founded in 1891, has historically focused on Coast Guard-approved training for professional mariners. Anticipating needs of the nascent U.S. offshore wind industry, it expanded its courses in support of offshore wind in 2019.

Over 200 people have completed the basic safety training at the academy's Maritime Center for Responsible Energy, in collaboration with RelyOn Nutec. The center plans to use grant funding to expand its offshore wind courses with basic technical training, enhanced first aid and advanced rescue, said Michael Burns, executive director of the maritime center. The safety course, offered twice a month, is booked through the end of the year.

In the classes, there's a sense of excitement to work offshore, take on a new challenge and help launch the industry, Burns said. He expects to see more schools and companies offering the training to meet the growing demand.

“We want to do everything in our power to do our part to help ensure these projects are able to go off on their intended timelines,” Burns said.

In neighboring Rhode Island, Danish wind developer Orsted and utility Eversource are partnering with the state, the Community College of Rhode Island and union leaders to start a basic safety training course there too. Orsted and Eversource are planning to build Revolution Wind, a 400-megawatt wind farm south of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, to provide power for Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The first U.S. offshore wind farm opened off Rhode Island's Block Island in late 2016. But with five turbines, it's not commercial scale.

Cullen, of Vineyard Wind, said the role of the training is to qualify people to work for a variety of developers and to ramp up the workforce. Vineyard Wind is also working with a Martha's Vineyard program to prepare local residents for jobs as technicians.

Tyler Spofford has been working for GE Offshore Wind since January. The 35-year-old left his job as a tugboat captain to spend more time with his family.

Spofford said he's excited the offshore wind industry is creating jobs, especially for mariners in the Northeast. There were few workboat jobs in the region after he earned his degree and license in 2009 at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. That led him to the Gulf of Mexico, where he worked in the oil and gas industry.

“Pretty much since I got out of school, offshore wind was always a thing that was kind of being discussed, but nothing was really ever happening that was to scale," he said.

Then, Spofford said, the “stars aligned.” He now helps assess the Vineyard Wind project’s needs for vessels, assists in sourcing and contracting for the vessels, and will manage them. He took the maritime academy course in August.

“It kind of feels like we’re a part of this startup in a way,” he said. “We’re up against a lot of challenges. It’s kind of fun to think them through and solve them and come up with a product and something that’s going to work, a solution.”

___

Follow Jennifer McDermott on Twitter: @JenMcDermottAP

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

California keeps lights on after day of grid-straining heat

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — California avoided rolling outages during extreme heat Wednesday, as operators of the state's electricity grid continued to warn that unprecedented demand on energy supplies could force them to periodically cut power to some customers. The California Independent System Operator thanked California residents and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

Healey wins Democratic primary for Massachusetts governor

BOSTON — (AP) — Attorney General Maura Healey won the Democratic primary for Massachusetts governor on Tuesday, bringing her one step closer to becoming the first openly gay candidate and first woman elected to the state's top political office — eight years after she was elected the nation’s first openly gay attorney general.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSB Radio

Exceptions split Republicans in South Carolina abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — South Carolina senators are moving toward a showdown on an abortion ban that does not include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Debate is expected to restart Thursday with a final vote looming after two attempts to get the exceptions back in the bill failed the day before — one up to six weeks into a pregnancy and another up to 20 weeks after conception.
U.S. POLITICS
WSB Radio

Shark attacks, kills Pennsylvania woman snorkeling in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas — A Pennsylvania woman is dead after a shark attacked her during a snorkeling excursion in the Bahamas, officials said. According to The Associated Press and WPVI-TV, the incident occurred about 2 p.m. Tuesday near Green Cay off Rose Island. The 58-year-old tourist was snorkeling with relatives when a bull shark bit her, Royal Bahamas police said. She later died at a nearby hospital, officials said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
WSB Radio

Ricky Martin sues nephew, alleges million-dollar losses

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin filed a lawsuit Wednesday against his nephew accusing him of extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law and damages stemming from false allegations of sexual abuse. Martin's lawyers said the claim by the nephew, which he has...
CELEBRITIES
WSB Radio

Search ends for 9 missing in Northwest floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for nine people missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. A nearby resident said they heard what sounded like a thunderclap at the time of the crash...
ACCIDENTS
WSB Radio

Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool

CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WSB Radio

Poison ivy becoming more potent in Georgia

With all the rain in Georgia, be aware! Poison ivy is thriving right now due to the moisture and warm temperatures, as well as an increase in carbon dioxide in the air. Along with being more prolific, the vine is also becoming more potent here in Georgia. Ashley Frasca, host...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Miami teen dead, 10 others hurt in Florida Keys boat crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old high school student died. and three other people remained hospitalized Tuesday, two of them in critical condition, after a Sunday night boat crash in the Florida Keys. Lucy Fernandez, a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in southwest Miami-Dade County, was killed...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Farm#Offshore Wind Power#Wind Turbine#Business Industry#Linus Business
WSB Radio

5 Texas Department of Public Safety officers to be investigated in Uvalde shooting response

UVALDE, Texas — Five Texas Department of Public Safety officers will be investigated for their response to the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened on May 24. According to KSAT, the Texas Inspector General’s Office will determine if the officers violated any policies in their response to the shooting in Uvalde. DPS spokesperson Travis Considine told KSAT that the Robb Elementary School shooting is the deadliest in Texas history.
UVALDE, TX
WSB Radio

$400,000 worth of meth found during traffic stop, deputies say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Two people are facing charges after deputies who pulled over a truck for a traffic violation found nearly 80 pounds of drugs. In a news release, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies stopped a Toyota Tundra for a traffic violation on Interstate 80 at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday. Deputies said that when they searched the car, they found 79 pounds of methamphetamines hidden throughout the car, worth an estimated $400,000.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WSB Radio

Florida man accused of stalking 6-year-old girl

DELTONA, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested on charges of aggravated stalking after deputies said they received nearly a dozen complaints about his behavior. In a news release, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that Mark Greenburg has been involved in at least 11 incidents reported to deputies over the last eight months. In those incidents, Greenburg was accused of yelling at neighbors and their children with a megaphone and using his phone to record children.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
WSB Radio

Braves beat A’s but fall out of first place

The Braves made it seven straight wins as they beat the A’s 7-3, but because the Mets won both games of their doubleheader with the Pirates, the Braves are now a half game out of first in the NL East. Spencer Strider struck out nine and allowed two runs...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy