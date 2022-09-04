ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

msn.com

Google’s Crackdown On Employee Trips Is Another Blow To Business Travel Recovery

Google has told its senior managers to limit employee travel only to "business critical" trips, according to a leaked internal email seen by The Information. No more team off-sites or social functions, and no more in-person meetings when a virtual option is available. Moving forward, Google's executives were told, there will be a "high bar" for what is now deemed critical.
travelnoire.com

Companions Travel Free with Southwest Airlines￼

Southwest Airlines has announced a special offer for members to travel with a companion for free. Just purchase two one- way tickets or round- trip tickets before September 8th, 2022 and travel by November 17th. Then a voucher will be awarded to you for your Promotional Companion Pass to redeem for flights between January 4th and March 4th of 2023. Just follow these simple steps to get your plus one on the next flight. So grab a companion and travel for free with these easy steps.
Next Avenue

Snowbirding in the Age of Airbnb

It’s easier than ever before to enjoy some winter months in the sun, as long as you follow these tips. Around 40 million people flock to Florida and Arizona each winter, according to AARP, drawn to the warmer temperatures and the outdoor lifestyle. It used to be that these so-called snowbirds would have to commit to purchasing a second home or paying astronomical hotel fees in order to escape winter's snow and ice.
TheStreet

A New Budget Airline Is Promising Us $99 Flights to Europe

While companies making supersonic jets are promising four-hour flights between London and New York, the numbers show that most people are more concerned with ticket price than speed. Jet fuel is, according to the IATA, up by almost 150% from last year while the latest numbers from Adobe Analytics (ADBE)...
Thrillist

JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $49

Frontier Airlines announced a celebratory flight sale with $69 fares on its new Atlanta route, and JetBlue is responding with, "hold my beer." The budget-friendly carrier is kicking off a flight deal of its own that gets you affordable tickets to destinations across the US. You can snag $49 fares...
PC Magazine

Save on Plane Tickets: How to Find Cheap Flights to Your Dream Destination

Flying is difficult these days, from flight delays and cancellations to exorbitant airfare prices. If you're looking to get your travel fix following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, you have your work cut out for you. The budget flights from the peak of the pandemic are a thing of the past, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to save money when planning that dream vacation. Here are a few tips that can help you find cheap airline tickets.
The Associated Press

Chase and Marriott Bonvoy® Launch Boundless Bucket List Contest To Turn Travel Dreams into Reality

WILMINGTON, Del. & BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Today, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless ® Credit Card announces the launch of the Boundless Bucket List Contest, in collaboration with Pinterest. Chase and Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, invite aspiring travelers to create their Boundless Bucket List and enter for a chance to win the trip of their dreams. Winners will be able to participate in experiences of their choosing, including a variety of activities and dining moments, and choose stays from thousands of hotels around the world that participate in Marriott Bonvoy. Each trip will be valued at up to $50,000 and will be planned from start to finish by FROSCH, a Chase company specializing in luxury leisure and corporate travel, to ensure a seamless and extraordinary trip of a lifetime. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005400/en/ The Boundless Bucket List Contest is empowered by the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card (Photo: Business Wire)
Engadget

Cyberattack disrupts bookings for IHG hotels

For the past three days, one of the largest hospitality companies in the world hasn’t been able to accept online bookings due to a cyberattack. On Tuesday, the InterContinental Hotels Group disclosed that “unauthorized activity” had left its IT systems “significantly disrupted” since the end of the Labor Day weekend. IHG operates 6,028 hotels across more than 100 countries, with some of the company’s more recognizable brands including Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza and Regent.
BoardingArea

Imperium Jets Is About To Change Private Flight Bookings

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
