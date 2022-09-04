Read full article on original website
I’m a travel expert – I follow these three tips to save money on flights
A FLIGHT expert has revealed their three tips for saving money on flight bookings, by making the most of the time of year. Summer has almost finished, but winter holiday deals are now available, while airline prices are starting to drop, and are predicted to fall further in autumn, according to Hopper.
msn.com
Google’s Crackdown On Employee Trips Is Another Blow To Business Travel Recovery
Google has told its senior managers to limit employee travel only to "business critical" trips, according to a leaked internal email seen by The Information. No more team off-sites or social functions, and no more in-person meetings when a virtual option is available. Moving forward, Google's executives were told, there will be a "high bar" for what is now deemed critical.
travelnoire.com
Companions Travel Free with Southwest Airlines￼
Southwest Airlines has announced a special offer for members to travel with a companion for free. Just purchase two one- way tickets or round- trip tickets before September 8th, 2022 and travel by November 17th. Then a voucher will be awarded to you for your Promotional Companion Pass to redeem for flights between January 4th and March 4th of 2023. Just follow these simple steps to get your plus one on the next flight. So grab a companion and travel for free with these easy steps.
msn.com
Data Breach Takes Down IHG Hotel Group Booking System, Impacting Holiday Inn, Kimpton And More
IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s hospitality giants, is experiencing ongoing, “significant disruptions” after “unauthorized activity” breached its technology system. The group’s Twitter feed has been busily responding to customer inquiries with this response: “As a result of unauthorized activity, our booking channels...
Next Avenue
Snowbirding in the Age of Airbnb
It’s easier than ever before to enjoy some winter months in the sun, as long as you follow these tips. Around 40 million people flock to Florida and Arizona each winter, according to AARP, drawn to the warmer temperatures and the outdoor lifestyle. It used to be that these so-called snowbirds would have to commit to purchasing a second home or paying astronomical hotel fees in order to escape winter's snow and ice.
A New Budget Airline Is Promising Us $99 Flights to Europe
While companies making supersonic jets are promising four-hour flights between London and New York, the numbers show that most people are more concerned with ticket price than speed. Jet fuel is, according to the IATA, up by almost 150% from last year while the latest numbers from Adobe Analytics (ADBE)...
Thrillist
JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $49
Frontier Airlines announced a celebratory flight sale with $69 fares on its new Atlanta route, and JetBlue is responding with, "hold my beer." The budget-friendly carrier is kicking off a flight deal of its own that gets you affordable tickets to destinations across the US. You can snag $49 fares...
My family of 5 travels a ton on a budget. 6 secrets for finding cheap flights.
We're taking our young children on 22 trips in 2022, so we can't overspend on plane tickets. Luckily, I know how to secure the best airfare deals.
JetBlue, Southwest, and United Won't Leave You Stranded This Labor Day
If you traveled during any of the peak holidays this summer, there's a good chance your flight was delayed or outright cancelled. Demand has surged in 2022, making up for losses during the pandemic years, but airline and staffing issues have forced some airlines to cut capacity through the summer.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
PC Magazine
Save on Plane Tickets: How to Find Cheap Flights to Your Dream Destination
Flying is difficult these days, from flight delays and cancellations to exorbitant airfare prices. If you're looking to get your travel fix following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, you have your work cut out for you. The budget flights from the peak of the pandemic are a thing of the past, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to save money when planning that dream vacation. Here are a few tips that can help you find cheap airline tickets.
9 Luxury Trips That Cost Less Than You Think
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and...
Airlines tweak plans to offer meals, hotels when flights are canceled
Major US airlines have updated their customer service agreements following pressure from the Biden administration to step up consumer rights in the wake of a summer plagued by flight cancellations and delays.
American Airlines has lost more bags in 2022 than any other US airline — see the full list
US airlines have "mishandled" over 1.4 million bags since the beginning of this year, according to the US Department of Transportation.
Chase and Marriott Bonvoy® Launch Boundless Bucket List Contest To Turn Travel Dreams into Reality
WILMINGTON, Del. & BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Today, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless ® Credit Card announces the launch of the Boundless Bucket List Contest, in collaboration with Pinterest. Chase and Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, invite aspiring travelers to create their Boundless Bucket List and enter for a chance to win the trip of their dreams. Winners will be able to participate in experiences of their choosing, including a variety of activities and dining moments, and choose stays from thousands of hotels around the world that participate in Marriott Bonvoy. Each trip will be valued at up to $50,000 and will be planned from start to finish by FROSCH, a Chase company specializing in luxury leisure and corporate travel, to ensure a seamless and extraordinary trip of a lifetime. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005400/en/ The Boundless Bucket List Contest is empowered by the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card (Photo: Business Wire)
From the Caribbean to Cape Cod, here are 11 of the best ways to redeem 140,000 IHG points
IHG recently revamped its loyalty program. With the new program and 140,000 IHG One Rewards points in hand, you have plenty of options for free nights. Here are 11 of the best ways to redeem your IHG points.
Travel to Costa Rica during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning to travel to Costa Rica, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Engadget
Cyberattack disrupts bookings for IHG hotels
For the past three days, one of the largest hospitality companies in the world hasn’t been able to accept online bookings due to a cyberattack. On Tuesday, the InterContinental Hotels Group disclosed that “unauthorized activity” had left its IT systems “significantly disrupted” since the end of the Labor Day weekend. IHG operates 6,028 hotels across more than 100 countries, with some of the company’s more recognizable brands including Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza and Regent.
Ethereum Merge: 3 Winners and 2 Losers
The Merge, the Ethereum upgrade set to take place on or around Sept. 15, is what many experts call "one of the most significant moments in the history of crypto." The ramifications of the...
Imperium Jets Is About To Change Private Flight Bookings
