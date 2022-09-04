Read full article on original website
State Rep Amen Brown, Gov. Tom Wolf announce additional funding for violence intervention and prevention program
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- State Rep. Amen Brown, a survivor of gun violence, says prevention starts at home and in our communities. It takes money to make change, and to stop the shootings that have taken 373 lives in Philadelphia so far this year. "We can prevent gun violence and give our children an opportunity to grow to be our next doctors, lawyers, carpenters, electricians, plumbers or teachers," Brown said, "to all the young people out there, it is ok to be a dreamer because who knows where I would be if I didn't chase my dreams." Brown joined Gov. Tom Wolf and other state lawmakers at Mander Playground in North Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. They announced the state funding for violence intervention and prevention programs, which is just two years old, is doubling. Forty-five million was spent on the programs in year one, and now in year two, it's $105 million. The money is used for grants for community-based organizations, schools and municipalities for community violence reduction programs.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gov. Tom Wolf announces $100 million in new funds to curb gun violence across Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced more than $100 million in new funding for community groups working to curb gun violence across the commonwealth. The governor made the announcement from Mander Playground in North Philadelphia, one of many neighborhoods that have seen firsthand the toll of...
Washington Examiner
Another Philadelphian murdered because of soft-on-crime policies
Milan Loncar should still be alive today. The 25-year-old Philadelphian was walking his dog when Josephus Davis murdered him in January 2021. It was another white person murdered by a black man in Philadelphia (a stat that too often gets ignored). It was another murder by someone with a lengthy criminal record. It was another murder committed by another criminal who had only been let back on the streets because of the city's horrific criminal justice policies.
NBC Philadelphia
4th Philly Council Member Resigns As Mayoral Race Exodus Continues
Democrat Cherelle Parker quit Philadelphia City Council on Wednesday to explore a run for mayor in 2023. Her resignation comes one day after former Council colleagues Maria Quiñones Sanchez and Derek Green resigned and officially threw their hats into the ring to be Philadelphia's next mayor. Parker stopped short of saying she is running. A fourth former Council member, Allan Domb, quit last month to explore a run for mayor as well.
phlcouncil.com
STATEMENT FROM COUNCIL PRESIDENT DARRELL CLARKE ON THE RESIGNATION OF COUNCILMEMBER CHERELLE PARKER
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District) today released the following statement regarding the resignation of Councilmember Cherelle L. Parker (9th District). “Councilmember Parker has communicated to me her resignation from City Council, effective today.”. “Councilmember Parker, Council’s Majority Leader, and I have worked together for...
Pa. man turned in by ex-girlfriend after calling her a ‘moron’ gets 9 months for part in Jan. 6 riot
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania man who was turned in by his ex-girlfriend after he called her a “moron” for not believing Democrats had stolen the 2020 presidential election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday for participating in the Capitol riot. Richard Michetti, 29, of...
Philly is spending millions to help low-income residents resolve tangled titles
As part of a broader neighborhood improvement initiative, Philadelphia is spending $7.6 million to help certain people resolve their tangled titles for free. The money comes courtesy of the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, and will go to four legal aid groups that have a history of helping low-income residents who don’t have legal ownership of the houses they call home, most commonly because they simply moved in after a parent or relative died.
NBC Philadelphia
3 Down, More to Go: How Are Philly Council Members Replaced Amid Mayoral Race Exodus?
Maria Quiñones Sanchez and Derek Green announced Tuesday they're leaving their seats on Philadelphia City Council to run for mayor in 2023. Their resignations are not likely the last ones on City Council. At least three others on the local governing body could also quit in the coming weeks as the race to succeed Mayor Jim Kenney heats up. Kenney cannot run for a third term.
Temple News
Poll: The overwhelming majority of Temple University students support abortion
Ninety percent of Temple University students support abortion under all circumstances. In comparison, 7 percent are semi-supportive, meaning they believe the procedure should only be performed in instances of rape, incest, or if the life of the mother is at risk while three percent of students are not supportive at all, meaning they believe abortions should be completely outlawed.
philasun.com
Derek Green, Maria Quinones Sanchez resign from City Council
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District) today released the following statement regarding the resignations of Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez (7th District) and Councilmember Derek Green (At Large):. “Councilmembers Quiñones Sánchez and Green have communicated to me their resignations from City Council, effective today.”...
Philadelphia poll workers are about to get a raise
Poll workers in Philadelphia are expected to receive a raise this year. City Commissioner Omar Sabir said the pay hike should be an incentive to help fill hundreds of Election Day jobs that have required long hours with poor compensation in the past. “Over recent years we have seen a...
Police: Philadelphia man charged with homicide of man in Delaware County
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Eyewitness News is working to learn the identity of a man shot and killed in Delaware County last Saturday. Investigators identified the shooter as 24-year-old Jordan Proctor of Philadelphia. On Sunday, he was charged with homicide. Police say Proctor shot and killed a 36-year-old man on North Swarthmore Avenue and Ridley Park. Police say the victim and Proctor knew each other.There is no word on a motive.
City Councilman David Oh calls violence in Center City over Labor Day weekend a "bad look"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Violence and chaos were rampant in Center City over Labor Day weekend. Unruly teenagers targeted convenience stores and shots were fired in busy shopping areas. Center City was busy this weekend.Made in America went off without a hitch, but trouble was concentrated in pockets of Center City.Gun violence also happened all across the city, including a shooting in North Philadelphia that left two dead and four others shot. Mayor Jim Kenney reacted to the shooting on Twitter on Monday. Meanwhile, remainders of shattered glass are on the sidewalk after a weekend of chaos in Center City -- teens ransacking convenience...
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Inmates Stabbed Inside Philly Correctional Facility
Philadelphia police confirmed that two inmates were stabbed inside the Riverside Correctional Facility on the 8100 block of State Road. The fist incident happened at 5:58 PM under the staircase of G-Unit. An inmate was stabbed one time in the right eye. He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition.
Separate stabbings in Philadelphia jail leave 2 inmates hurt
Two inmates were injured during separate stabbings within 40 minutes inside Riverside Correctional Facility on State Road in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia.
Maria Quiñones Sánchez resigns from Philly council, launches bid for mayor
Another member of Philadelphia City Council has resigned, but this time there is no doubt that Maria Quiñones Sánchez is running for mayor of Philadelphia. Quiñones Sánchez came out and said it directly in an interview with WHYY News. “I am a candidate for mayor, the first official candidate in the historic election.”
South Street mass shooting suspects appear in court; 2 charges dismissed
Attorneys argued over the charges against three of the defendants and played never before seen video of the June 4 chaos that left three people dead.
White supremacist group crashed NJ town's Labor Day parade: mayor
Several members of a New Jersey white supremacy group crashed New Jersey’s largest and oldest Labor Day procession, the town’s mayor said Tuesday.
South Philadelphia business becomes latest victim of check washing scheme
"It's so disruptive and it feels very violating. It's also hard because it seems that nobody cares," said Debra Lutz, owner of GEN3 Electric in Philadelphia.
See Which Bucks County Schools Are Among the 40 Top-Rated Public High Schools in the Philadelphia Suburbs
Five Bucks County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by the Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, the Philadelphia Magazine used the latest available data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics. The top 40 schools were not ranked but listed alphabetically.
