Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Labor Day:. “Nebraskans are known for working hard, and data confirms our state’s great work ethic,” said Gov. Ricketts. “For every 100 adults in Nebraska, we have nearly 70 working—the most of any state in the nation. We’ve achieved our state’s highest employment in history this year. And WalletHub recently ranked Nebraska as the 3rd hardest-working state in America.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO