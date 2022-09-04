Read full article on original website
First time 14th amendment used to disqualify official from office
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge on Tuesday disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The judgment from state District Court Judge Francis Mathew...
Neb. minimum wage, voter ID measures to appear on November ballot
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Proposals requiring a photo ID to vote and to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour will appear on the November ballot, Nebraska’s top elections official confirmed Tuesday. The Nebraska Secretary of State office announced in a news release that it...
Legal challenge: Rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
Gov. Ricketts' Labor Day statement
Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Labor Day:. “Nebraskans are known for working hard, and data confirms our state’s great work ethic,” said Gov. Ricketts. “For every 100 adults in Nebraska, we have nearly 70 working—the most of any state in the nation. We’ve achieved our state’s highest employment in history this year. And WalletHub recently ranked Nebraska as the 3rd hardest-working state in America.”
After border trip, Flood wants to revive ‘Remain in Mexico’
OMAHA — Border Patrol agents and people in southern Arizona told U.S. Rep. Mike Flood this week that the status quo along the border with Mexico is not safe for Americans or migrants, the congressman said Thursday. Flood, a Nebraska Republican, said seeing the situation himself convinced him that...
AG to explore if state was victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract
LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore...
Nextlink awarded $50M+ for broadband projects in Kan., Neb.
A decade-old Texas-based broadband company with operations across Kansas and Nebraska has been awarded nearly half a billion dollars to fund deployments across 11 states in the Midwest. Nextlink Internet was awarded more than $25 million for projects in Kansas and Nebraska to bring fiber or wireless internet to rural...
Sen. Jacobson, Olson honored for contributions to agriculture
The Nebraska Bankers Association recognized Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Andy Olson of Hershey with the 2022 NBA Agri-business Recognition Award. The award has been presented each year since 1983 to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state of Nebraska and its agricultural industry. The presentation was made during the NBA’s Fall Agri-business Conference in Lincoln.
Lincoln police close investigation into state GOP break-in
LINCOLN — Lincoln police said Wednesday they have closed a criminal investigation into an alleged burglary at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters during the July weekend when party leadership changed hands. New State GOP Chairman Eric Underwood discussed the loss of at least one computer, a security camera system...
Nebraska ‘robotics cluster’ to receive $25 million from feds
LINCOLN — A Nebraska coalition seeking to increase the state’s workforce in robotics and automated manufacturing in agriculture will receive $25 million through a workforce initiative of President Joe Biden. On Friday, the White House announced that the Heartland Robotics Cluster is one of 21 recipients nationally in...
Director of Nebraska prisons system announces retirement
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes, who has headed the state's embattled prison system for the past seven years, has announced he is resigning effective next month. The announcement was made Thursday in a news release, and Frakes said his last day will...
Kan. foster care provider criticizes coverage; lawmaker asks for fraud inquiry
TOPEKA — Kansas’ largest foster care contractor responded to Kansas Reflector reporting on the organization’s finances and litigation by pointing to a turnaround under current leadership and a willingness to cooperate with investigators. Saint Francis Ministries said statements published in an Aug. 12 story are “inaccurate” and...
Neb. tree program celebrates 100M trees and shrubs planted
LINCOLN — A 50-year-old program that annually distributes hundreds of thousands of tree and shrub seedlings celebrated a milestone recently, planting a tree at the Nebraska State Capitol to represent that 100 million trees and shrubs have been put in the ground. The Conservation Tree Program, run by Nebraska’s...
EducationQuest awards $200K in grant funding to 24 Neb. schools
EducationQuest Foundation today announced that 24 Nebraska high schools have been awarded a total of $200,000 in College Access Grants to help develop and enhance programs designed to increase the number of students who go to college. EducationQuest awards College Access Grants every two years through a competitive application process....
