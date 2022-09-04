ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts' Labor Day statement

Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Labor Day:. “Nebraskans are known for working hard, and data confirms our state’s great work ethic,” said Gov. Ricketts. “For every 100 adults in Nebraska, we have nearly 70 working—the most of any state in the nation. We’ve achieved our state’s highest employment in history this year. And WalletHub recently ranked Nebraska as the 3rd hardest-working state in America.”
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Kansas Health
State
Florida State
Local
Kansas Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Nevada Government
State
Iowa State
Local
Nevada Health
City
Nevada, IA
Local
Nevada Elections
State
Indiana State
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
Local
Kansas Elections
North Platte Post

Sen. Jacobson, Olson honored for contributions to agriculture

The Nebraska Bankers Association recognized Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Andy Olson of Hershey with the 2022 NBA Agri-business Recognition Award. The award has been presented each year since 1983 to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state of Nebraska and its agricultural industry. The presentation was made during the NBA’s Fall Agri-business Conference in Lincoln.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Adkins
Person
Joe Lombardo
North Platte Post

Lincoln police close investigation into state GOP break-in

LINCOLN — Lincoln police said Wednesday they have closed a criminal investigation into an alleged burglary at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters during the July weekend when party leadership changed hands. New State GOP Chairman Eric Underwood discussed the loss of at least one computer, a security camera system...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election State#Gop#House#Democrats#Republicans#Senate#The U S Supreme Court
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy