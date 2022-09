BOONE, Iowa — Malik Sampson used the high line on Monday night to put himself in a pretty good spot on Saturday. The Worthington, Minn., driver topped the first of two Labor Day Hobby Stock qualifying features at Boone Speedway to earn the pole start in the Sept. 10 IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s main event.

