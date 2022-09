BOONE, Iowa — A youngster taught the veterans a thing or two in the final race on opening night of the IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s. Sixteen-year-old Andrew Pearce of Oakley, Calif., led all 25 laps of Monday’s qualifying feature for Northern SportMods. He’ll start on the pole in the championship event Saturday at Boone Speedway.

