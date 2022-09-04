Auxilium (AUX) traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Auxilium has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Auxilium has a total market cap of $85,952.75 and approximately $28,036.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO