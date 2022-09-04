Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $6,385.74 and $79.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO