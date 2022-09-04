Read full article on original website
americanbankingnews.com
Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Up 43% Over Last Week
Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $239.06 million and approximately $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges.
TRONPAD (TRONPAD) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million
TRONPAD (TRONPAD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. TRONPAD has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $15,335.00 worth of TRONPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRONPAD has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One TRONPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.
