americanbankingnews.com
Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Up 43% Over Last Week
Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $239.06 million and approximately $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Vortex Defi Price Reaches $0.0026 (VTX)
Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $6,385.74 and $79.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
Auxilium Market Cap Reaches $85,952.75 (AUX)
Auxilium (AUX) traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Auxilium has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Auxilium has a total market cap of $85,952.75 and approximately $28,036.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Bitcoin Tops $20,000 Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded gains, surpassing the $20,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, moving past the $1,700 mark on Friday. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this morning. Ravencoin...
