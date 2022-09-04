Read full article on original website
Vox.Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,229.00 (VOX)
Vox.Finance (VOX) traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $92,022.87 and approximately $1,229.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vox.Finance has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Auxilium Market Cap Reaches $85,952.75 (AUX)
Auxilium (AUX) traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Auxilium has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Auxilium has a total market cap of $85,952.75 and approximately $28,036.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Vortex Defi Price Reaches $0.0026 (VTX)
Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $6,385.74 and $79.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Up 43% Over Last Week
Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $239.06 million and approximately $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges.
TRONPAD (TRONPAD) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million
TRONPAD (TRONPAD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. TRONPAD has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $15,335.00 worth of TRONPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRONPAD has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One TRONPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.
