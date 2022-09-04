ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
