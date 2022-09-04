Read full article on original website
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
'Rings of Power' calls out racism against cast members of color
Sept 7 (Reuters) - After an inundation of racist attacks, Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” has released a statement on Twitter expressing that they refuse to ignore or tolerate the “racism, threats, harassment, and abuse” that some of their castmates of color face daily.
Olivia Wilde: Jason Sudeikis relationship ended 'long before' Harry Styles romance
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Olivia Wilde says her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, was over "long before" her romance with Harry Styles. The 38-year-old actress and director denied leaving Sudeikis, 46, for Styles, 28, in the October issue of Vanity Fair. Wilde and Sudeikis split in November 2020...
Luke Combs Is Hitting the Road for a 2023 World Tour With Lainey Wilson & Cody Johnson
The Country Music Association’s reigning entertainer of the year, Luke Combs, is taking his tour international in 2023, with a string of 35 shows on three continents and 16 countries. The trek will include a mix of stateside shows as well as concerts in Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K. and more.
Metro Detroit's own Selma Blair to compete on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Actress and health advocate Selma Blair, who grew up in metro Detroit, will be among the celebrities competing on the new season of “Dancing with the Stars.” The cast for the reality competition, which is moving from ABC to the Disney+ streaming platform, was revealed Thursday on “Good Morning America.” ...
