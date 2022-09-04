Red Sox take on the Rangers on home winning streak

Texas Rangers (58-74, third in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (66-68, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (0-0); Red Sox: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -126, Rangers +107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they take on the Texas Rangers.

Boston has a 66-68 record overall and a 34-34 record at home. The Red Sox have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .411.

Texas has a 30-36 record in road games and a 58-74 record overall. The Rangers rank eighth in MLB play with 162 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Red Sox are ahead 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has 36 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 RBI while hitting .313 for the Red Sox. Tommy Pham is 13-for-44 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Nate Lowe has a .305 batting average to rank second on the Rangers, and has 22 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs. Marcus Semien is 15-for-42 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .316 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rangers: 2-8, .278 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford: day-to-day (undisclosed), Nick Pivetta: day-to-day (calf), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.