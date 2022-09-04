Wolverine Watch: Cade McNamara takes some hits, hot takes

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is ready to lead U-M to new heights. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The hot-take artists burst from the gates fully ablaze in Michigan’s 2022 opener. They didn’t burn down The Big House, but certainly warmed up an already toasty topic.

The outcome — a 51-7 win over a Colorado State team bound for Rocky Mountain lows this year — never lingered in doubt. Given that luxury, many of the 109,575 fans in Michigan Stadium and millions beyond obsessed over The Decision — prematurely. Those scrutinizing the sizzle fixated on the quarterback drama, and senior quarterback Cade McNamara’s performance.

A sub-scintillating effort by Michigan’s offense in the opening 30 minutes opened the door, and the arsonists raced right in.

Wow, McNamara is losing this job faster than anticipated.

THIS is your senior quarterback competing for his job?

Fire up Michigan, here comes J.J. McCarthy!

Okay, let’s start with the obvious. McNamara and the Wolverines struggled a bit, despite a commanding 23-0 lead at halftime and 240-76 advantage in yardage production.

The senior QB threw behind some receivers, while leading an offense that looked to turn grad field goal kicker Jake Moody into an instant All-American (three first-half field goals).

McNamara (9-for-18, 136 yards passing, 1 TD) nearly threw a red zone interception when senior tight end Erick All stumbled and a CSU defensive back scooped the toss off the turf.

If those first-game glitches and less-than gaudy numbers marked a downward turn in McNamara’s stock, nobody informed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“I thought he was really good,” Harbaugh said. “He had a couple balls that were dropped. Just very good, executing, as I said. No issues. Again, got to give credit to the quarterback as well when that’s taking place on offense. Move the football — Score points. I thought he had a really good game.”

In midseason form, the Wolverines might have been up 35-0 at the half. But they weren’t, and McNamara wasn’t either. Not that there weren’t mitigating factors and considerations.

• McNamara saw passes dropped, like Harbaugh noted, even by some of his most veteran targets.

• Michigan’s reconfigured offensive line (starting left tackle Ryan Hayes sat out for precautionary reasons, and the Wolverines played a couple of new combinations in his absence) struggled at times. McNamara found himself running for his life on more than one occasion, including during those moodiness-generating red zone trips.

• Tom Brady doesn’t look like Tom Brady every day, and he’s fallen victim to less-than-sterling support on occasion.

Excuses? Maybe, if you’re on Team J.J. Those eagerly anticipating a palace coup by the sophomore QB saw their chance in the opening 30 minutes of the season — and verbally took it.

Of course, there shouldn’t be any Team J.J., or Team Cade, for that matter. It’s The Team, The Team, The Team, although such an exhortation in this era of NIL and the transfer portal might seem a quaint anachronism.

It better not be so inside Schembechler Hall, if this team aches to reach the heights of 2021, or go beyond.

And it does.

“I don’t feel like I have to manage it,” Harbaugh said of dealing with attitudes, given the ongoing competition. “They’re both tremendous competitors, both are warriors. I don’t feel like I’ve got to manage anything. I’ve just got to let them go out there and compete. Do what they do.”

This talk won’t end outside of Schembechler Hall until a sure starter grabs the job — and maybe not then.

Fortunately for those looking at the big picture, the opener featured a host of highlights worthy of note. The Wolverines produced …

• A withering defensive effort, limiting an admittedly rebuilding Colorado State crew to 7 points, 219 yards, and nothing to brag about on the flight back to Fort Collins.

• A 45-yard fumble-recovery touchdown by senior cornerback D.J. Turner, ending any second-half suspense whatsoever. His bolt put the Wolverines up 30-0 on the opening possession of the second half, and the Rams were fully dehorned.

• Sophomore safety Rod Moore’s 45-yard interception return, setting up a field goal. For a crew declaring it has to force more turnovers, that’s a checkmark on Day 1.

• A bull-rush sack by new arrival grad transfer Eyabi Anoma, who checked in just in time to land his 6-5, 244-pound frame on CSU quarterback Clay Millen. Millen’s feet of clay turned into a highlight reel play by U-M’s newest edge rusher.

• No Michigan turnovers, despite the near miss.

• One U-M penalty, in a season opener.

What do those highlights mean? Well, they beat the alternative, and hint at coming attractions.

But against this competition, they don’t determine a whole lot. Big Ten championships aren’t won, or lost, on opening day. Nor are QB competitions decided.

McCarthy’s third-quarter, 20-yard TD scamper set the hot takers into the overheated zone, and the temperature isn’t likely to fall in a week, when the sophomore torches an awful Hawai’i crew.

It’s still a long season. Bald Rams and weak Warriors don’t tell the whole story.

That won’t dampen the fiery forecasts. Still, the season always unveils its own story. And there’s a whole lot of it remaining.