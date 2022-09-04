VIDEO: Shawn Elliott returns to Williams-Brice Stadium

Shane Beamer and Shawn Elliott (Photo by Katie Dugan)

Shawn Elliott, the former South Carolina assistant coach and interim head coach, returned to Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time in six years.

Elliott grew up in Camden and spent seven seasons on the coaching staff at South Carolina, including six games as the interim coach following Steve Spurrier’s resignation in 2015. Saturday’s game was the first time he was back on the sidelines since November 19, 2016.

Elliott was 1-5 in those six games, with losses by seven, three, ten, one, and five points as South Carolina was unable to close out games. Georgia State led 14-12 in the third quarter, but South Carolina scored 23 unanswered points, including a pair of blocked punts for touchdowns, as the Gamecocks pulled away.

Elliott dropped to 30-31 in his six seasons at Georgia State. He has taken the Panthers to four bowl games, with three wins, and just one losing season.

Elliott wasn’t the only former Gamecock making his return to Williams-Brice Stadium. Running back Jamyest Williams began his career as a defensive back at South Carolina. He transferred to Georgia State and switch sides of the ball. Williams rushed 13 times for 76 yards Saturday, including a 41-yard first-quarter scamper.