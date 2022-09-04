ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

Ex-FBI special agent claims Joe Biden's Department of Justice pushed hard for Bureau to raid Mar-a-Lago and thinks top-brass will have tried to push back

A former FBI special agent speculated the Department of Justice may have pushed hard for the bureau to raid Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month and implied they did so at the behest of the Biden administration. On Thursday, ex-special agent Maureen O'Connell, who specialized in forensics, gangs, and...
POTUS
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Ray Epps
Business Insider

Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'

The Justice Department is investigating Trump's handling of classified government documents. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday that if Trump is prosecuted there will be riots. Graham said federal law enforcement has a "double standard" when it comes to Trump. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday there will be riots if...
U.S. POLITICS
Joel Eisenberg

The FBI List of 10 Most Dangerous Public Places in the U.S.

The annual list of dangerous public places has been largely consistent year-to-year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FBI.gov, CSPDailyNews.com, and Wikipedia.org.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Business Insider

George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
POTUS
realitytitbit.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter scandals - Arrested while hunting fugitive to phone call leak

What is a reality TV show without a little bit of drama? Celebrating the 16th anniversary of the first episode of Dog the Bounty Hunter airing, we look back at the scandals. Duane Lee Chapman is the man best known as Dog the Bounty Hunter. The series portrayed his experiences as a bounty hunter, with a few fights and controversies in between.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US Marshals capture their most wanted man

A man with the highest bounty ever put in place by the US Marshals Service has been captured by police in El Salvador six years after he went on the run. Raymond “RJ” McLeod, 36, was found living in Sonsonate, a city of around 71,000 people, about 12 miles (20km) from the Pacific Ocean. In April of last year, the Marshals put Mr McLeod on their “Most Wanted” list of the top 15 fugitives. They issued an offer of $50,000 for information prompting his arrest, twice the usual amount. The bodybuilder is a suspect in the 2016 murder of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau leaders ordered staff NOT to investigate Hunter Biden laptop and told them 'the FBI is not going to change the outcome of the election again'

The FBI deliberately dragged its feet on the Hunter Biden investigation and told agents not to look into the Hunter Biden laptop, according to new whistleblowers who spoke with Sen. Ron Johnson. Johnson, R-Wisc., sent a letter to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Tuesday bringing forth the new whistleblower...
U.S. POLITICS
