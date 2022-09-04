Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Star Injured, Set To Undergo Surgery
It might be a bit. There are times in wrestling where fans are left wondering what is going on during a show. It might be anything that seems odd, but there is often a reason behind what is going on. The reason might even be something involving an injury that is keeping someone out of action and preventing a match. This week, we got an explanation of what was going on.
wrestlingrumors.net
BREAKING: AEW Strips CM Punk Of World Title, Vacates Trios Titles, New Champions Coming
There they go. The biggest wrestling story of the wrestling weekend has been the backstage brawl that took place after AEW All Out. CM Punk and producer Ace Steel brawled with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks as a result of comments Punk made during the pay per view media scrum. There was guaranteed to be fallout and now we know what has happened.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Drops Major Hint At Upcoming Roman Reigns Challenger And Feud
Looks like he’s next. Earlier this month, Roman Reigns celebrated two years as Universal Champion. That is a mark that has not been reached in over thirty years and stands as one of the greatest championship runs in WWE history. It also presents a problem as there are only so many people who can be seen as a viable threat to the title. Now another name might be throwing his hat back in the ring.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Likely Replacement For Pat McAfee On SmackDown
That’s the logical way to go. Commentary is one of the most important parts of any wrestling show. Fans need a way to know what they are seeing and what they should be focusing on with any given show. Finding the right combination is a difficult effort but now it seems that we know where WWE is going to go to find a replacement for a departed commentary member.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR KILLER On AEW Release Request
Not so fast? There have been a lot of changes to the AEW roster in the last few days, as the company is dealing with a sudden shakeup. Between the well publicized backstage brawl after All Out, Malakai Black was reportedly granted his release earlier this week. Those are the kind of changes that can shake up a promotion, but it seems that one other star is not going anywhere, despite reports to the contrary.
wrestlingrumors.net
Big Update On CM Punk’s Injury Status, Out Several Months
It was going to happen either way. There are all kinds of ways for a wrestler to be injured and some of them take place right in front of your eyes. You never know when you might see someone get put on the shelf for a long time and that is never a good thing. There are also times when it happens at the same time something else goes down and that was what happened this weekend.
wrestlingrumors.net
More Details On Braun Strowman’s WWE Return, Expectations Going Forward
He needs something to do. There have been a lot of returns to WWE in recent months and some of them have resulted in some great moments for the company. Several names who have been gone from the company for one reason or another are now back and that has made things more interesting than they have been in a good while. Now we know something more about the latest big return.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Lets Fans Help Build Upcoming Anniversary Show
Let your voice be heard. There are all kinds of ways to present a wrestling shows and sometimes that means mixing things up a bit. A promotion can only present things in one way for so long before it gets stale and sometimes a change is needed. That is something WWE does from time to time and now they are going to try it again, albeit with their developmental show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlingrumors.net
Special Moment Takes Place After This Week’s AEW Dynamite
He’s not done yet. To say it has been a hectic week in AEW would be an understatement. Between major backstage issues and all kinds of changes this week on Dynamite, there are only so many more things that can happen in a single week. There are still fans who need attention as well though, and that is what they received after this week’s edition of Dynamite ended.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Appears On Disney+ Marvel Series
It’s another career. Wrestlers have a weird relationship with acting, as they are seen as actors when wrestling, but only as wrestlers when they are acting. Every so often you see something that works out and it is often fun to see a wrestler pop up up in an acting role. That is the case again, as a former WWE star has landed a role on a series in a rather big media franchise.
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Results – September 6, 2022
Location: capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with Worlds Collide and that means it is time to start the build towards whatever is next around here. Odds are that is going to be a big weekly show in a month or so, continuing a schedule that has severed NXT well. NXT has a fresh batch of stars from the UK here and now we get to see them full time. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
REVIEW: All Wheels Wrestling Pilot: Yes, This Is Real
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlingrumors.net
Pat McAfee Joining ESPN’s “College GameDay”, Leaving Smackdown
You hate to see him go. Pat McAfee has announced via Twitter and his show that he is becoming a full-time member of ESPN’s “College GameDay.” He also said he is temporarily leaving his role as a color commentator on “Smackdown.”. These reports were confirmed by...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bad Things Continue To Happen To Miz After Monday Night Raw
I don’t think you’re supposed to do that. There are a lot of ways to tell a story in wrestling, some of which are rather unique. One of the most interesting ways to do so is to have something happen after the show goes off the air and start the next show from there. That is what happened this week, as a story that got going in the main event kept going after the show was over.
Comments / 0