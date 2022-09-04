Read full article on original website
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
When things don't go his way Victor may start up an age-old feud s on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Kyle and Summer's Genoa City wedding may be too much too little too late on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soonCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Antioch murder stemmed from drug deal that turned deadly: authorities
Two suspects have been charged with murder in what authorities say was a drug deal that ended with the death of a Wisconsin man in far north suburban Antioch.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, crash; 2 arrested including 17-year-old
MILWAUKEE - Two people were arrested after a Milwaukee police chase and crash that happened Wednesday night, Sept. 7. According to police, officers saw two people "firing shots" near 46th and Fairmount before getting into a car and driving off. The officers tried to stop the car, but the driver did not stop, and a pursuit endued around 10:20 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
57th and Ruby stabbing, Milwaukee man seriously injured: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was seriously injured in a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7 on the city's north side. Police said the victim, 42, was stabbed during a fight near 57th and Ruby. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The suspect, identified by MPD...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' charged again
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - FOX6 Investigators keep catching the same Kenosha County man impersonating an eye doctor. Now, with new criminal charges filed, police are trying to track him down. Lee Hagopian, 53, of Silver Lake is now charged with practicing optometry without a license and misdemeanor theft. There is...
Man Charged With Murdering 2 in Highland Park Apartment to Appear in Bond Court
A 45-year-old man is in Lake County bond court Thursday as he faces charges of first-degree murder after two people were found dead inside his unit at a Highland Park apartment complex Wednesday morning. According to Highland Park police, officers on Wednesday were responding to a wellness check at The...
wlip.com
Update: Suspects Named, Charges Filed in Antioch and Highland Park Homicides
(Antioch, IL) Arrests have been made and charges have been filed against two people in connection with an Antioch homicide. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say 28-year-old Johnathan Skroko of South Elgin, and 24-year-old Hailey Miller of Antioch were taken into custody on Wednesday in a hotel near Gurnee. The pair were both charged on Thursday with first and second degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Robbie Dickerson of Racine. Investigators say Dickerson was in Antioch to sell drugs to the pair, but they reportedly robbed and shot him before fleeing. Bond for Skroko was set at 10-million-dollars, while Miller’s was set at 3-million.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine 17-year-old’s illegal guns ‘bought in Milwaukee,’ prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. – A Racine 17-year-old prohibited from possessing firearms because he’s an adjudicated delinquent admitted he had four guns in his bedroom and that he was involved in the sale of marijuana, prosecutors say. Jeontae Snow faces four counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting wounded 5, police seek 'person of interest'
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department said it has identified and is looking for a "person of interest" in a shooting that wounded five people in August. Police said they are "looking to speak with" 38-year-old Anthony Garcia. Neighbors told FOX6 News they woke up to arguing and a...
CBS 58
Racine police look to speak with man in connection to shooting that left 5 injured
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are looking to speak with a man in connection to a shooting that left five people injured. The shooting happened Friday, Aug. 26 near State and Prospect Streets. Police are interested in speaking with 38-year-old Anthony Garcia. He's described as standing 5'9" tall,...
Man Charged With Stabbing Parents to Death in Highland Park Apartment
A 45-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his parents to death inside of their Highland Park apartment Wednesday morning. Barry Goldberg appeared in Lake County court on Thursday for a bond hearing in connection with the case. He was ordered held...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Fight against fentanyl; Kenosha County’s new plan of attack
KENOSHA, Wis. – It all started when Ricky Robinson was 25 years old. “It was all party, party, party,” Robinson said. One day Robinson woke up and he felt sick. He knew something wasn’t right. When Robinson talked to a friend about it, Robinson said they told him, “man you need some dope.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Racine; 2 wounded
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5. Two people, a man and a woman, were wounded. The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near Wisconsin and Hubbard. Officers responded to a report of shots fired with a woman struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers were directed to where the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition.
Defendant a no-show as judge sentences him to 21 years in prison
A North Chicago man remains at large after he was sentenced Wednesday to 21 years in prison, Lake County authorities said. Authorities ask the public’s help.
Gurnee man freed after 1994 murder conviction tossed
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A 58-year-old northern Illinois man who spent nearly half of his life behind bars after being found guilty of killing his ex-wife walked out of a prison Tuesday after a judge vacated his conviction. Herman Williams of Gurnee was freed from the downstate Sheridan Correctional...
wlip.com
Kenosha Police Investigate Double Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured. It happened just after 5 PM Saturday in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue. Two people arrived at local area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting. At the same time police spoke with...
WISN
Five people shot in six hours in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a 50-year-old man Tuesday night at a Milwaukee bar. The shooting happened just about 11:35 p.m. at Kam's Corner Tap near 84th Street and Lisbon Avenue. The medical examiner's office identified him as Donald Lockwood. Four other...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Illinois man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Somers Walmart | Crime & Courts
A 31-year-old Illinois man is facing numerous felony charges here after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a big box retailer on Sunday. Brian Henryadam Davis, of Belvidere, Ill., was charged with felony retail theft by attempting to conceal $5,000 to $10,000 worth of merchandise, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two counts of felony bail jumping and two misdemeanor drug-related charges in Kenosha County Circuit court.
Pedestrian killed in crash near Teutonia and Roosevelt in Milwaukee
A driver hit and killed a pedestrian near Teutonia and Congress in Milwaukee Wednesday morning, police say.
