Report: CM Punk met with Tony Khan Tuesday, expected to be suspended or fired
The wild storm of speculation around the future of CM Punk with AEW could be cleared up today, and signs point toward either a suspension or departure for the AEW World Champion. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated filed a story this morning reporting that Punk met with AEW CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan Tuesday to discuss what happens next after Punk unloaded on Hangman Adam Page and the company’s EVPs, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, during a press conference after All Out in Chicago. That led to a physical altercation afterward, including Punk, the Bucks, Omega and longtime...
wrestlinginc.com
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match
A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
Yardbarker
At least 7 people suspended by AEW, including Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Christopher Daniels, third-party investigation underway
AEW has suspended Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Chris Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler following the backstage fight involving several top stars at AEW All Out this past Sunday night. Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN confirmed Justin Barrasso’s report on SI.com this morning regarding the names mentioned above...
Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me
Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
PWMania
Backstage Latest on WWE Plans for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa and Imperium
Since taking over as WWE’s creative director, now known as Chief Content Officer, Triple H has made numerous changes to the company’s product. Former WWE superstars such as Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and others have returned. He has also made the product appear more genuine.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Drops Major Hint At Upcoming Roman Reigns Challenger And Feud
Looks like he’s next. Earlier this month, Roman Reigns celebrated two years as Universal Champion. That is a mark that has not been reached in over thirty years and stands as one of the greatest championship runs in WWE history. It also presents a problem as there are only so many people who can be seen as a viable threat to the title. Now another name might be throwing his hat back in the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'
Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Whether Tony Khan Should Fire CM Punk From AEW
Eric Bischoff understands that he's living in a proverbial glass house. On a special edition of "Bischoff Reacts," Eric Bischoff addressed the recent turmoil — and rumored melee — in the AEW locker room, but did so with more than a modicum of self-awareness. "I did a horses***...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Celebrates Michael Cole Losing A Friend In WWE
Bayley has been a thorn in Michael Cole's side for quite a while now, pestering the WWE play-by-play man every chance she gets. For the past year and a half, Cole has been doing "WWE SmackDown" commentary alongside Pat McAfee, who also wrestles once in a while (McAfee has competed in three matches so far this year). Many have praised Cole and McAfee as a commentary duo, with Cole thanking McAfee and showing his gratefulness to the former Indianapolis Col's punter. However, McAfee recently accepted a position at ESPN College GameDay, which will temporarily take him away from his commentary role within WWE, effective immediately, and Bayley tweeted out her celebration of Cole not having McAfee on commentary for this season of WWE.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
PWMania
Former AEW Star Calls Out CM Punk to a Fight
The brawl that took place during the AEW All Out media scrum between CM Punk, producer Ace Steel, and The Elite is continuing to have new information revealed about it (Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson). Click here for the very latest backstage news on the situation. During the latest...
wrestlingrumors.net
Special Moment Takes Place After This Week’s AEW Dynamite
He’s not done yet. To say it has been a hectic week in AEW would be an understatement. Between major backstage issues and all kinds of changes this week on Dynamite, there are only so many more things that can happen in a single week. There are still fans who need attention as well though, and that is what they received after this week’s edition of Dynamite ended.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
ComicBook
Shawn Michaels Receives New Promotion From WWE
The Heartbreak Kid is moving up in WWE once again. Shawn Michaels, one of the biggest stars in WWE's history, has been running things for NXT for some time now, taking over after the departure of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Now, Triple H is running creative for all of WWE, and he's handing more responsibility to Michaels moving forward into this new era of the entire company, as well as NXT.
PWMania
WWE Teases Another Tag Team Splitting Up on RAW, Possible Gimmick Makeover
Fans are getting hints from WWE about another tag team that has been having problems, and it appears that they will be breaking up in the near future. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were defeated by Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW. Nikki and Doudrop were seen arguing later on in the show, when Damage CTRL was shown walking in the backstage area towards the ring. In addition to this, you see Nikki take off her mask and hurl it in Doudrop’s direction before turning and walking away.
PWMania
Changes Being Made to AEW Dynamite Due to CM Punk Situation
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. As a result of the incident, changes...
