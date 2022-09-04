The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...

