Breckenridge, CO

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Tour the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Colorado

Because of world-famous ski towns such as Vail, Telluride, and Aspen, Colorado is home to some magnificent real estate. Towns like these attract the super wealthy and countless celebrities alike and it kind of goes without saying, in order to have a magnificent home in one of these ski resort towns, you're going to have to have a lot of money.
ASPEN, CO
K99

Love Green Chile? You Need to Take a Trip to Chili Shack

I don't know about your household, but in mine, green chile is a way of life. Seriously. We put it on pretty much anything you can think of. Usually, when we plan on going out to eat, I am on the lookout for a place that can knock it out of the park when it comes to green chile.
DENVER, CO
AOL Corp

Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing

A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak

The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?

DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States has arrived in Colorado. The heaviest smoke impacts on Wednesday will be in the northwestern and west-central parts of Colorado. Valley locations in Colorado will be particularly vulnerable Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado Driver Clocked Over 130 MPH on I-70 + Not Ticketed

Police are constantly sending out warning signals to drivers in an effort to keep our roads as safe as possible - on holiday weekends, these signals are even more prominent. Everyone knows that cops are going to be out and about waiting to pull over irresponsible, reckless drivers, especially on a holiday weekend like Labor Day Weekend.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns like Glenwood Springs

A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped

A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Dental care that's less painful to the pocketbook

AURORA, Colo. — Risas Dental and Braces has been making a trip to the dental office less painful to the pocketbook for the last 10 years – with their annual Labor Day event "Labor of Love," offers free dental care to 1,800 patients at their offices in Phoenix, Tucson, Denver, San Antonio and Las Vegas.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

