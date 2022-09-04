Read full article on original website
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Love Green Chile? You Need to Take a Trip to Chili Shack
I don't know about your household, but in mine, green chile is a way of life. Seriously. We put it on pretty much anything you can think of. Usually, when we plan on going out to eat, I am on the lookout for a place that can knock it out of the park when it comes to green chile.
Oktoberfest season is back. Here’s your guide to Colorado’s beer-and-bratwurst-drenched events.
It’s hard to make your way through September in Colorado without running into Oktoberfest. The traditional German celebration has become almost as big a deal as St. Patrick’s Day, and you’ll find events at nearly every craft brewery in the state, beer gardens and mountain towns. This...
Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing
A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak
The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
Colorado schools preparing for heat, early closures
Temperatures are expected to tie and even break record highs this week in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and possibly Denver this afternoon, and some school districts are preparing for the heat.
Can people get ticketed for hanging things on the rear-view mirror?
Charley from Niwot wants to know whether or not hanging something from the rear-view mirror is legal because of driver visibility.
Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?
DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States has arrived in Colorado. The heaviest smoke impacts on Wednesday will be in the northwestern and west-central parts of Colorado. Valley locations in Colorado will be particularly vulnerable Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
Colorado Driver Clocked Over 130 MPH on I-70 + Not Ticketed
Police are constantly sending out warning signals to drivers in an effort to keep our roads as safe as possible - on holiday weekends, these signals are even more prominent. Everyone knows that cops are going to be out and about waiting to pull over irresponsible, reckless drivers, especially on a holiday weekend like Labor Day Weekend.
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns like Glenwood Springs
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped
A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
At Colorado furniture boutique, shoppers receive bargains while workers get a second chance
DENVER — After years of experiencing substance abuse, homelessness and jail, Wiley Goodman was asked to interview with yet another program that said it could help him. But this program felt different. Lola Strong, the managing director of The Other Side Academy, told Goodman things about himself that were...
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses, and a lot more.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Dental care that's less painful to the pocketbook
AURORA, Colo. — Risas Dental and Braces has been making a trip to the dental office less painful to the pocketbook for the last 10 years – with their annual Labor Day event "Labor of Love," offers free dental care to 1,800 patients at their offices in Phoenix, Tucson, Denver, San Antonio and Las Vegas.
