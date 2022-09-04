Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City, homeless coalition work to find Quality Inn residents shelterDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver considers landmark designation for Livestock Exchange BuildingMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Opinion: Dying my biggest fear during homelessnessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
2022 NBA Draft Review: Denver NuggetsAdrian HolmanDenver, CO
State troopers in Denver metro area to receive body-worn camerasHeather WillardDenver, CO
Related
Denver Used Car Dealership, Famous for Commercials, Closes After 40 Years
After four decades in Denver, one of the most-popular used car dealers has stopped operation. Their commercials were legendary. The company started out in 1982, and moved to the location everyone knew them for in 1992. Here we are, 30 years after that, that we find they've closed those doors on Federal Boulevard.
Enjoy a Free, Fun-Filled Day on the Loveland Trails This Month
Loveland is full of beautiful outdoor trails, and the perfect time to explore them is happening this month. According to a press release from the City of Loveland, the City is hosting a Celebrate Loveland Trails Day from 8 a.m. to noon at the Sunset Vista Natural Area (1323 W 57th Street) on Saturday, September 10.
Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?
DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States has arrived in Colorado. The heaviest smoke impacts on Wednesday will be in the northwestern and west-central parts of Colorado. Valley locations in Colorado will be particularly vulnerable Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
Colorado brings back 10 community vaccination sites for new booster
With the arrival of new bivalent booster shots that target omicron subvariants of COVID-19, Colorado is reviving nearly a dozen community vaccination sites from the Front Range to the Western Slope.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Residents buy Fort Collins mobile home park, outbidding investor
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Parklane Mobile Home Park in Fort Collins has a new name. It's a new name chosen by its new owners. "The new name is New Life Mobile Homes, because with the previous owner there were a lot of injustices," said Evelia Rosas, who’s lived there for 15 years. "We wanted a change."
Colorado Woman Plunges Over 900 Feet To Her Death
Hiking in Colorado is just a way of life and, without a doubt, is one of the best places anywhere to strap on the gear and go. Whether it's a little stroll through a park or scaling one of the world-famous 14'ers, there's something for everyone and every skill level.
Seeing smoky skies in Colorado? Here’s why
Record-breaking heat will settle into Colorado this week with temperatures near or at 100 degrees.
iheart.com
Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped
A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is That Business Taking Over Popular Corner in Fort Collins?
It seems like Lewan & Associates was at the corner of Prospect and College for decades. As you drive by now, a big bank is beginning to take shape. How many times have you said, "What this town does not need is another bank." Well, those in charge seem to disagree. This new bank started construction in the summer of 2021, and should be opening by the end of 2022.
Can people get ticketed for hanging things on the rear-view mirror?
Charley from Niwot wants to know whether or not hanging something from the rear-view mirror is legal because of driver visibility.
How to pick hearty plants for fall in Colorado
More hot temperatures are in store for the metro area, but that’s not fooling Mother Nature.
Love Green Chile? You Need to Take a Trip to Chili Shack
I don't know about your household, but in mine, green chile is a way of life. Seriously. We put it on pretty much anything you can think of. Usually, when we plan on going out to eat, I am on the lookout for a place that can knock it out of the park when it comes to green chile.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summit Daily News
Oktoberfest season is back. Here’s your guide to Colorado’s beer-and-bratwurst-drenched events.
It’s hard to make your way through September in Colorado without running into Oktoberfest. The traditional German celebration has become almost as big a deal as St. Patrick’s Day, and you’ll find events at nearly every craft brewery in the state, beer gardens and mountain towns. This...
Teen nearly drowns at Water World amusement park in Colorado
A 14-year-old boy was taken to Children’s Hospital in Aurora on Saturday after nearly drowning at the Water Amusement Park in Denver, according to officials from the Federal Heights Fire Department. Crews from the fire department were dispatched to the park at about 3 PM after receiving reports of...
Hiker stops breathing on popular Colorado trail, bystanders rush to help
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, rescue teams were sent into the field on Monday to save an out-of-state hiker at Chautauqua Park. During a family hike on Chautauqua Trail, the 57-year-old hiker reportedly collapsed and stopped breathing. A member of the party he was with immediately called 911 while bystanders initiated CPR. As rescuers and paramedics arrived, they took over the emergency effort.
thorntonweather.com
Leaf peeping 2022: When and where to see the fall colors
This time of year many folks start thinking about heading to the hills west of Denver in search of gold – fall foliage gold. Where to go? Below are five of ThorntonWeather.com’s favorite ones near Denver – plus a few further out and some bonus ideas. After that, we will tell you where you can find a great website that provides regular updates on viewing conditions.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
End of Summer Pool Party for Pups is This Saturday in Loveland
The end of summer tradition returns once again for the dogs of Northern Colorado. It's time for the canines to have a pool day. The City of Loveland Parks and Recreation Facebook page has announced Puppapoolooza happening on Saturday, September 10. This truly will be the dog day of summer in Loveland.
Scooter rider dies following collision with parked vehicle in Denver
The Denver Police Department is investigating a death that occurred involving a person riding a scooter in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The person reportedly struck a parked vehicle before 2:46 AM, succumbing to their wounds sustained in the collision. They were severely injured when transported to the hospital, later declared deceased.
coloradopolitics.com
WATCH: Democrat Yadira Caraveo hits airwaves with TV ad in Colorado's toss-up 8th CD
Democrat Yadira Caraveo went on the air Tuesday in the race to represent Colorado's newest congressional district with a biographical TV ad that describes the state lawmaker's priorities. The 30-second spot, airing on broadcast stations in the Denver market, is part of a $2.2 million ad reservation a spokeswoman for...
K99
Windsor, CO
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 1