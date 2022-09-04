ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

K99

Enjoy a Free, Fun-Filled Day on the Loveland Trails This Month

Loveland is full of beautiful outdoor trails, and the perfect time to explore them is happening this month. According to a press release from the City of Loveland, the City is hosting a Celebrate Loveland Trails Day from 8 a.m. to noon at the Sunset Vista Natural Area (1323 W 57th Street) on Saturday, September 10.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?

DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States has arrived in Colorado. The heaviest smoke impacts on Wednesday will be in the northwestern and west-central parts of Colorado. Valley locations in Colorado will be particularly vulnerable Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
COLORADO STATE
K99

Colorado Woman Plunges Over 900 Feet To Her Death

Hiking in Colorado is just a way of life and, without a doubt, is one of the best places anywhere to strap on the gear and go. Whether it's a little stroll through a park or scaling one of the world-famous 14'ers, there's something for everyone and every skill level.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped

A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

What is That Business Taking Over Popular Corner in Fort Collins?

It seems like Lewan & Associates was at the corner of Prospect and College for decades. As you drive by now, a big bank is beginning to take shape. How many times have you said, "What this town does not need is another bank." Well, those in charge seem to disagree. This new bank started construction in the summer of 2021, and should be opening by the end of 2022.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Love Green Chile? You Need to Take a Trip to Chili Shack

I don't know about your household, but in mine, green chile is a way of life. Seriously. We put it on pretty much anything you can think of. Usually, when we plan on going out to eat, I am on the lookout for a place that can knock it out of the park when it comes to green chile.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hiker stops breathing on popular Colorado trail, bystanders rush to help

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, rescue teams were sent into the field on Monday to save an out-of-state hiker at Chautauqua Park. During a family hike on Chautauqua Trail, the 57-year-old hiker reportedly collapsed and stopped breathing. A member of the party he was with immediately called 911 while bystanders initiated CPR. As rescuers and paramedics arrived, they took over the emergency effort.
thorntonweather.com

Leaf peeping 2022: When and where to see the fall colors

This time of year many folks start thinking about heading to the hills west of Denver in search of gold – fall foliage gold. Where to go? Below are five of ThorntonWeather.com’s favorite ones near Denver – plus a few further out and some bonus ideas. After that, we will tell you where you can find a great website that provides regular updates on viewing conditions.
DENVER, CO
K99

End of Summer Pool Party for Pups is This Saturday in Loveland

The end of summer tradition returns once again for the dogs of Northern Colorado. It's time for the canines to have a pool day. The City of Loveland Parks and Recreation Facebook page has announced Puppapoolooza happening on Saturday, September 10. This truly will be the dog day of summer in Loveland.
LOVELAND, CO
