These 11 Colorado Restaurants Featured on National Food TV Shows Have Sadly Closed
Do you find yourself tuning into the Food Network from time to time to catch a featured Colorado restaurant? Me too! While I waste far more time on mindless shows, I love finding a great new place to eat on one of their shows. Have you ever found a great...
Love Green Chile? You Need to Take a Trip to Chili Shack
I don't know about your household, but in mine, green chile is a way of life. Seriously. We put it on pretty much anything you can think of. Usually, when we plan on going out to eat, I am on the lookout for a place that can knock it out of the park when it comes to green chile.
This Is Colorado's Best Chicken Sandwich
LoveFood crafted a list of every state's best chicken sandwich.
Denver Used Car Dealership, Famous for Commercials, Closes After 40 Years
After four decades in Denver, one of the most-popular used car dealers has stopped operation. Their commercials were legendary. The company started out in 1982, and moved to the location everyone knew them for in 1992. Here we are, 30 years after that, that we find they've closed those doors on Federal Boulevard.
Will the World Hopscotch Record be Broken in Colorado Soon?
How often have you found yourself thumbing through a copy of Guinness World Records and thought to yourself, "I could do that"?. Well, for some Coloradans, that could become a reality soon as a group of people is organizing what they hope to be the completion of the world's longest hopscotch game very soon.
20 Amazing Historic Restaurants in Colorado You Need to Try
Colorado is full of history and luckily, much of The Centennial State's history has stuck around since its inception in 1876. Colorado's history as a state largely began due to the gold rush in which mining brought droves of people to the area and the state effectively grew exponentially. Likewise, when you have a bunch of people living in the same area, they're going to need some place to buy food.
Summit Daily News
Oktoberfest season is back. Here’s your guide to Colorado’s beer-and-bratwurst-drenched events.
It’s hard to make your way through September in Colorado without running into Oktoberfest. The traditional German celebration has become almost as big a deal as St. Patrick’s Day, and you’ll find events at nearly every craft brewery in the state, beer gardens and mountain towns. This...
Hot Spots for Date Night in Montrose Colorado
When I think of all the fun hot date spots in Montrose a few come to mind. The Stonehouse has upscale dining and very personable servers. When I first met Donald the Now owner, he was the lead Bartender 4 years ago. He now owns the Restaurant and is just a great guy. They have weekly specials, and a Specialty Cocktail too, so you can relax after your long workday.
This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado
It's "old school" meets current ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend, or you and the family, could have riding easy along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise and seeing beautiful Colorado.
These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado
Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
Colorado brings back 10 community vaccination sites for new booster
With the arrival of new bivalent booster shots that target omicron subvariants of COVID-19, Colorado is reviving nearly a dozen community vaccination sites from the Front Range to the Western Slope.
Watching for Grand Mesa Wildlife Near Water Dog Reservoir
Fall colors are coming to Colorado, and the Grand Mesa is getting ready with Color Weekend coming on the final Saturday and Sunday in September. Today we are headed into an area that is a really nice place to hike to see fall colors and a trail that is also home to frequent wildlife sightings during the right time of day.
Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado
Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
Where's all the smoke coming from in Colorado?
Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along Colorado's Front Range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.A total of 69 wildfires were burning on Tuesday in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.The Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Tuesday in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle. The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, "you may want to remain indoors." This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in that county.
This is Scary: You Won’t Believe What Word Colorado Misspells the Most
They say you learn something new every day and today you'll learn the most commonly misspelled word in Colorado. Google has taken it upon itself to air out the country's dirty laundry by releasing an infographic with the most misspelled words by state. How the Most Misspelled Words Data was...
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
Air Quality Advisory: Wildfires Bring Smokey Skies To Colorado
Stifling heat and smoke-filled air could make breathing difficult for some Coloradans as wildfires burn in the western United States. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for several Colorado counties that will be in effect through Wednesday. Periods of smoke are expected across Colorado because of wildfires that are intensifying in the northwestern part of the country.
People Say These Are the Most Overrated Attractions in Colorado
Sure, Colorado is known worldwide for some amazing scenery and things to do. Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Rocky Mountain National Park. The Stanley Hotel. Pikes Peak. World class skiing. The list goes on and on. But if you take a deep dive across the World Wide Web, you're going to find...
More Mushrooms are Popping Up Around Colorado Lately: Here’s Why
Colorado is a popular place to hunt for mushrooms, and many people do it as a hobby here. More than 5,000 species of mushrooms call Colorado home, ranging in type from edible to poisonous, and even several psychedelic kinds. Those who set out to find them in the wilderness know...
douglas.co.us
Apply now to be a Colorado Master Gardener
Are you the green thumb your friends go to for gardening advice? Consider making it official by becoming a Colorado Master Gardener with training from Colorado State University. Colorado Master Gardener applications are open Sept. 1 through Oct. 16. Apply at cmg.extension.colostate.edu. Applications will be reviewed by the Douglas County...
