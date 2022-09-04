Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
Iowa City woman accused of assault while intoxicated
An Iowa City woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly claiming that the man in her residence had assaulted her, but it turned out that she was the one who committed the assault. According to police, Sarah McNee of East Court Street, who turns 49 today, called 911 Sunday afternoon...
iowa.media
Iowa City woman allegedly provided false names to officers to prevent arrest on warrant
An Iowa City woman was arrested over the weekend after allegedly providing false names to officers in order to cover up the fact that she was wanted on a warrant. 35-year-old Saira Jacobs of Video Court was asked to identify herself during a conversation with officers near the intersection of Benton Street and Riverside Drive Sunday just before 10:30pm. Jacobs allegedly provided two false names to the officers due to the fact that she has active warrants against her.
iowa.media
Cedar Rapids Police issue Operation Quickfind for autistic child
Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 12-year-old autistic boy who was last seen earlier this week. According to a release, Justin Reed was last seen in the 5400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard Southwest at 11:40 am Tuesday. He was wearing a white tee, jeans, and multi-colored Jordan shoes. He’s 5’1” and weighs 116 pounds.
iowa.media
Joint application asks for funds to improve water and trail access in Johnson County
A joint application is being prepared to improve water and trail access to the Iowa River in Johnson County. The Gazette reports that with the help of Think Iowa City, the cities of Coralville and Iowa City, along with Johnson County, are preparing a nearly $6 million application to the state’s Destination Iowa program that will be submitted in the coming weeks. Proposed projects include a new park in Coralville south of the Iowa River Power restaurant, a skatepark renovation at Iowa City’s Terrell Mill Park, new boat ramps, and a 2.5 mile Clear Creek Trail connection out to Kent Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Who is worthy of federal help? It’s time to ask different questions.
The riverfront in downtown Davenport. (Photo courtesy of Ed Tibbetts) The debate over President Biden’s college debt forgiveness plan reminds me a bit about the floodwall Davenport never built. People who live in the Quad-Cities know Davenport has stubbornly gone its own way when it comes to Mississippi River...
iowa.media
Free Wi-Fi service begins in Iowa City’s Northside District
Free Wi-Fi has come to Iowa City’s Northside District. According to a news release from ImOn Communications, the company has launched a free network that covers the outdoor dining area on North Linn Street between Market Street and the alley just north of Market, next to Hamburg Inn. The project is a joint venture between ImOn and the City of Iowa City.
iowa.media
Isaacs’ pumpkin patch offers unique varieties and more
In 2021, as the world was still rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Steve and Steph Isaac of Monticello felt the need to get outdoors and do something. So, they planted about a tenth of an acre, a small plot, of various types of pumpkins, squash, and gourds on the Hall Heritage Farm in rural Monticello.
iowa.media
North Liberty to add new traffic lights and lanes once UIHC hospital opens
The City of North Liberty is anticipating a surge in traffic once the University of Iowa Health Care campus opens at the intersection of Forevergreen Road and Highway 965. To that end, a study has identified eight intersections that would require traffic lights, additional lanes, or new restrictive signage to mitigate congestion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Landis Road users want deteriorating bridge reopened
Following approval of a BIP (Bridge Investment Program) grant agreement during the last Jones County Supervisor meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead presented an amended 28E agreement at the Aug. 30 board meeting. The BIP grant is to help fund the Landis Road Bridge replacement project. Snead explained there were some...
iowa.media
60 Minutes In and Iowa’s Season Already Feels Hopeless
The headline of this piece may sound a bit rash after one game, especially since Iowa did, in fact, “win” Saturday (if that’s what we want to call it). So I’d like to put the use of the word hopeless into context. First I want to...
iowa.media
County Supervisors prioritize ARPA-funded projects
During an Aug. 30 work session as part of the Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board narrowed down their priorities concerning the spending of $4 million in ARPA money. The board’s top four priorities are:. • Courthouse improvements (ADA public restrooms on the main floor, proxy card...
Comments / 0