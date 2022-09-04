A joint application is being prepared to improve water and trail access to the Iowa River in Johnson County. The Gazette reports that with the help of Think Iowa City, the cities of Coralville and Iowa City, along with Johnson County, are preparing a nearly $6 million application to the state’s Destination Iowa program that will be submitted in the coming weeks. Proposed projects include a new park in Coralville south of the Iowa River Power restaurant, a skatepark renovation at Iowa City’s Terrell Mill Park, new boat ramps, and a 2.5 mile Clear Creek Trail connection out to Kent Park.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO