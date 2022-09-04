Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
Iowa City woman accused of assault while intoxicated
An Iowa City woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly claiming that the man in her residence had assaulted her, but it turned out that she was the one who committed the assault. According to police, Sarah McNee of East Court Street, who turns 49 today, called 911 Sunday afternoon...
iowa.media
Iowa man charged with domestic assault and public intoxication after incident on I80
A man from Hedrick Iowa was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting his domestic partner while drunk. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred Sunday afternoon. A deputy was dispatched to I-80 eastbound for reports of an assault that was occurring on the side of the road. Four independent witnesses reportedly confirmed that 42-year-old Tyler Kopp was dragging the victim by the hair. An interview with the victim confirmed that report, and she stated that Kopf hit her several times in the face, causing a bloody nose. Injuries were reportedly observed to her face, neck and forehead, with fresh blood on her hands, neck and legs.
iowa.media
Lisbon man charged with OWI after doing burnouts in view of police
A Lisbon man was charged with his first OWI Sunday night after allegedly calling attention to himself by doing “burnouts” in front of a DNR officer. The incident occurred around 7pm in front of Sutliff Bar and Grill on White Oak Avenue in Lisbon. The officer observed 57-year-old William Zangerle doing a “burnout” in his 2012 Dodge Challenger. He then reportedly stopped after about 20 feet and did another one. Zangerle was stopped and allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of ingested alcohol. He reportedly admitted to drinking. A PBT showed his blood-alcohol level to be .232 percent.
iowa.media
Iowa City woman allegedly provided false names to officers to prevent arrest on warrant
An Iowa City woman was arrested over the weekend after allegedly providing false names to officers in order to cover up the fact that she was wanted on a warrant. 35-year-old Saira Jacobs of Video Court was asked to identify herself during a conversation with officers near the intersection of Benton Street and Riverside Drive Sunday just before 10:30pm. Jacobs allegedly provided two false names to the officers due to the fact that she has active warrants against her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Cedar Rapids Police issue Operation Quickfind for autistic child
Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 12-year-old autistic boy who was last seen earlier this week. According to a release, Justin Reed was last seen in the 5400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard Southwest at 11:40 am Tuesday. He was wearing a white tee, jeans, and multi-colored Jordan shoes. He’s 5’1” and weighs 116 pounds.
iowa.media
Waterloo company sued over alleged union-busting activities
The Powers Manufacturing Co. in Waterloo, Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) A former executive with a Black Hawk County company is alleging in federal court that the business bribed workers to help bust a labor union in the plant. Sabrina Martin is suing Powers Manufacturing Co., a Waterloo-based business that...
iowa.media
Joint application asks for funds to improve water and trail access in Johnson County
A joint application is being prepared to improve water and trail access to the Iowa River in Johnson County. The Gazette reports that with the help of Think Iowa City, the cities of Coralville and Iowa City, along with Johnson County, are preparing a nearly $6 million application to the state’s Destination Iowa program that will be submitted in the coming weeks. Proposed projects include a new park in Coralville south of the Iowa River Power restaurant, a skatepark renovation at Iowa City’s Terrell Mill Park, new boat ramps, and a 2.5 mile Clear Creek Trail connection out to Kent Park.
iowa.media
Landis Road users want deteriorating bridge reopened
Following approval of a BIP (Bridge Investment Program) grant agreement during the last Jones County Supervisor meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead presented an amended 28E agreement at the Aug. 30 board meeting. The BIP grant is to help fund the Landis Road Bridge replacement project. Snead explained there were some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Free Wi-Fi service begins in Iowa City’s Northside District
Free Wi-Fi has come to Iowa City’s Northside District. According to a news release from ImOn Communications, the company has launched a free network that covers the outdoor dining area on North Linn Street between Market Street and the alley just north of Market, next to Hamburg Inn. The project is a joint venture between ImOn and the City of Iowa City.
iowa.media
Isaacs’ pumpkin patch offers unique varieties and more
In 2021, as the world was still rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Steve and Steph Isaac of Monticello felt the need to get outdoors and do something. So, they planted about a tenth of an acre, a small plot, of various types of pumpkins, squash, and gourds on the Hall Heritage Farm in rural Monticello.
Comments / 0