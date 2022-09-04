Read full article on original website
I-40 reopens in Wilson County after semi crash
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 3 a.m. near mile marker 244 at Tuckers Crossroads.
WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
Gas leak prompts evacuations, road closures in Spring Hill
Road are back open after a gas leak prompted evacuations and road closures in an area of Spring Hill Tuesday afternoon.
Fall Lawncare Field Day - Learning about Fall Fertilization and a Great Lawn in Rutherford County
(MURFREESBORO, TN) The UT/TSU Extension Fall Lawncare Field Day is coming up this Saturday in Murfreesboro. The event will be on September 10th at the Lane Agri-Park. There will be a Turfgrass Demonstration on-site and extension agents will be on hand to talk about overseeding and renovating tall fescue turf. The fall fertilization of cool season turf will also be discussed, along with fall and winter weed control. They will also touch base on how to deal with your warm season turf this time of year. The event this Saturday will be from 9AM to 11AM at the Lane Agri-Park (315 John R. Rice Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129).
Rutherford County Records a .12-Cent Drop on Gas Prices This Week (09/06/22)
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) Gas prices in Tennessee are up and down. Right now, the average price of regular unleaded fuel in the Volunteer State is at $3.33 per gallon. The national average is sitting at $3.74 per gallon. On Tuesday in Rutherford County, the average price of regular unleaded is ringing the bell at $3.22 per gallon.
Woman catches record crappie on Percy Priest Lake
A woman celebrating her 35th wedding anniversary with a fishing excursion on J. Percy Priest Lake last weekend pulled in a lucky catch of her own.
Early Tuesday Morning Accidents on I-24 in Murfreesboro
Early Tuesday morning (09/06/22), there was a serious auto accident on the I-24 East off ramp at Exit 81 (South Church Street) in Murfreesboro. Reports indicate that multiple police / fire and rescue agencies were called to the scene. Sgt. Alex Campbell with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed with WGNS NEWS, "THP is investigating a single-vehicle crash at the 81 eastbound exit ramp. The ramp was blocked. There are injuries being reported."
Monday @ 11:20AM, It's Only A Test!
(MURFREESBORO) The EMERGENCY SIRENS at Middle Tennessee State University will be tested at 11:20AM Monday morning (9/5/2022). It's the first Monday of the month, and the TORNADO SIRENS at the Tennessee Miller Coliseum along with the ones on the MTSU campus--will be tested. Only a TEST--nothing to do with FLOOD...
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
Driver dead after hitting utility pole on Nolensville Pike; construction worker also hit expected to be okay
At least one person is in the hospital following multiple crashes in Nashville Tuesday afternoon.
White Bluff business damaged from donuts in parking lot
Dale Corlew has owned his business in White Bluff for 22 years, but he's never faced an issue like this.
Pulaski Police Warn Residence of Criminal Activity
OFFICIALS WITH THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO ALERT RESIDENTS OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF ABERNATHY DRIVE, RACKLEY DRIVE AND MURRAY DRIVE. OVER THE WEEKEND, OFFICERS WORKED SEVERAL VEHICLE BURGLARIES AND TWO VEHICLE FIRES. ANYONE THAT LIVES IN THESES AREAS AND HAVE ANY SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS AROUND THEIR HOMES, PLEASE REVIEW TO SEE IF YOU HAVE ANY SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON VIDEO. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-424-4404.
Motorcycles, Cars and Runners Take to the Streets September 17th for the 14th Annual Hammer Down for Habitat Poker Run
Murfreesboro, TN – Supporters of Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity will take to the streets on September 17th for the 14th Annual Hammer Down for Habitat Poker Run. This year’s event includes a 26-mile Marathon Relay Run, in addition to the 95-mile poker run for motorcycles and cars. The theme is Ride, Drive, Run for Habitat for Humanity.
Final plats recommended for approval in June Lake
The first phase of construction in the June Lake development was placed on the consent agenda for approval by the Spring Hill Planning Commission at its most recent meeting. Pod D, which includes multifamily residential on a 14.7-acre lot along Buckner Lane and the future June Lake Boulevard, will include trails alongside both roads and the city’s connected Greenway trail. Additionally, the pod where Hy-Vee grocery will be located was also recommended for approval.
Two found dead in Cheatham Co. home, investigation underway
PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - A murder investigation is underway in Cheatham County after two individuals were found dead. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told WSMV4, at the request of District Attorney Ray Crouch, that TBI special agents are investigating the death of two people found at a residence on Green Valley Drive in the Pond Creek community.
Smyrna gas station donating 50 cents per gas sold to family of clerk killed
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Smyrna gas station is donating 50 cents from every gallon of gas sold to the family of a gas station clerk who was shot dead during an attempted robbery. The Twice Daily Shell Station on StoneCrest Boulevard will be offering the donations Thursday, Sept....
2 arrested after 100+ mph pursuit ends in Hendersonville
Two Nashville men were arrested after a high-speed pursuit ended in Hendersonville on Saturday.
Police locate missing Murfreesboro man
Police said Isaiah Uriah Isom was last seen September 2nd around 11:45 p.m. near the 1200 block of Sloan Street.
One dead in Priest Lake area head-on crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A head-on crash in the Priest Lake area leaves one person dead. The crash occurred on Hobson Pike just past Old Nottingham Drive at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Metro Nashville police say their preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan Murano crossed a double line and hit a Saturn Aura.
Escapee Captured in Cannon County
On Sunday, 36-year-old Devin Anthony Young escaped custody while being placed under arrest in Cannon County. On Monday afternoon, Devin Young was located, arrested and transported to Cannon County Jail. Young was wanted for felony possession of meth, theft under a thousand, violation of probation, and resisting arrest. One of...
