Rutherford County, TN

Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Fall Lawncare Field Day - Learning about Fall Fertilization and a Great Lawn in Rutherford County

(MURFREESBORO, TN) The UT/TSU Extension Fall Lawncare Field Day is coming up this Saturday in Murfreesboro. The event will be on September 10th at the Lane Agri-Park. There will be a Turfgrass Demonstration on-site and extension agents will be on hand to talk about overseeding and renovating tall fescue turf. The fall fertilization of cool season turf will also be discussed, along with fall and winter weed control. They will also touch base on how to deal with your warm season turf this time of year. The event this Saturday will be from 9AM to 11AM at the Lane Agri-Park (315 John R. Rice Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129).
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Early Tuesday Morning Accidents on I-24 in Murfreesboro

Early Tuesday morning (09/06/22), there was a serious auto accident on the I-24 East off ramp at Exit 81 (South Church Street) in Murfreesboro. Reports indicate that multiple police / fire and rescue agencies were called to the scene. Sgt. Alex Campbell with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed with WGNS NEWS, "THP is investigating a single-vehicle crash at the 81 eastbound exit ramp. The ramp was blocked. There are injuries being reported."
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Monday @ 11:20AM, It's Only A Test!

(MURFREESBORO) The EMERGENCY SIRENS at Middle Tennessee State University will be tested at 11:20AM Monday morning (9/5/2022). It's the first Monday of the month, and the TORNADO SIRENS at the Tennessee Miller Coliseum along with the ones on the MTSU campus--will be tested. Only a TEST--nothing to do with FLOOD...
MURFREESBORO, TN
#Flash Flood#Middle Tennessee#Weatherology
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Pulaski Police Warn Residence of Criminal Activity

OFFICIALS WITH THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO ALERT RESIDENTS OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF ABERNATHY DRIVE, RACKLEY DRIVE AND MURRAY DRIVE. OVER THE WEEKEND, OFFICERS WORKED SEVERAL VEHICLE BURGLARIES AND TWO VEHICLE FIRES. ANYONE THAT LIVES IN THESES AREAS AND HAVE ANY SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS AROUND THEIR HOMES, PLEASE REVIEW TO SEE IF YOU HAVE ANY SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON VIDEO. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-424-4404.
PULASKI, TN
wgnsradio.com

Motorcycles, Cars and Runners Take to the Streets September 17th for the 14th Annual Hammer Down for Habitat Poker Run

Murfreesboro, TN – Supporters of Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity will take to the streets on September 17th for the 14th Annual Hammer Down for Habitat Poker Run. This year’s event includes a 26-mile Marathon Relay Run, in addition to the 95-mile poker run for motorcycles and cars. The theme is Ride, Drive, Run for Habitat for Humanity.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Final plats recommended for approval in June Lake

The first phase of construction in the June Lake development was placed on the consent agenda for approval by the Spring Hill Planning Commission at its most recent meeting. Pod D, which includes multifamily residential on a 14.7-acre lot along Buckner Lane and the future June Lake Boulevard, will include trails alongside both roads and the city’s connected Greenway trail. Additionally, the pod where Hy-Vee grocery will be located was also recommended for approval.
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

Two found dead in Cheatham Co. home, investigation underway

PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - A murder investigation is underway in Cheatham County after two individuals were found dead. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told WSMV4, at the request of District Attorney Ray Crouch, that TBI special agents are investigating the death of two people found at a residence on Green Valley Drive in the Pond Creek community.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

One dead in Priest Lake area head-on crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A head-on crash in the Priest Lake area leaves one person dead. The crash occurred on Hobson Pike just past Old Nottingham Drive at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Metro Nashville police say their preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan Murano crossed a double line and hit a Saturn Aura.
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Escapee Captured in Cannon County

On Sunday, 36-year-old Devin Anthony Young escaped custody while being placed under arrest in Cannon County. On Monday afternoon, Devin Young was located, arrested and transported to Cannon County Jail. Young was wanted for felony possession of meth, theft under a thousand, violation of probation, and resisting arrest. One of...
CANNON COUNTY, TN

