Read full article on original website
Jenny Barger
7d ago
I'm confused, Colorado Hwy Patrol won't stop a speeding driver on I-70, but Denver is concerned about speeding scooters.... Aren't both dangerous???
Reply
2
c
7d ago
I see more kids on these then adults. I was at a intersection with a traffic signal. I was headed west and there was a young person (not sure on gender) going north. they were still aways from the intersection when I got a green light I started to go and realized they were not slowing down I stepped on the brakes hard as they flew through the intersection giving me a look like I was the stupid one not paying attention. should have just let them run into the side of my vehicle.
Reply
2
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Dying my biggest fear during homelessnessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Auororans sound off about city’s poor driversDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver fire, park rangers may add mental health cliniciansDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Final steel column added to new Castle Rock libraryMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
View the most expensive homes on the market in Denver right nowInnaDenver, CO
Comments / 10