Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
peakofohio.com
Laker boys fall to Bethel; BL JV beats Houston – Tuesday soccer scores
A couple of soccer teams hit the field Tuesday. The Indian Lake varsity boys fell to Bethel 4-0. Gabe Sheppard and Colten Corcoran combined for 8 saves in goal. The Lakers host Tecumseh Wednesday. The Benjamin Logan JV boys shut out Houston 2-0. Jeremiah Gonzales scored off a Josh Rich...
peakofohio.com
WL-S Coach Kauffman earns 100th career win; Raider MS sweep Warriors – Volleyball scores
Several local volleyball teams were recently in action. On Tuesday, the West Liberty-Salem varsity team defeated Northeastern in three straight sets: 25-13, 25-16, and 25-1. Bailey Poppe: 11 kills, 5 digs, 10 assists, 13/14 serving with one ace. Olivia Wilcox: 10 digs, 9/9 on serve receive, 10/10 serving. Leah Ropp:...
peakofohio.com
Lady Raiders top Northwestern; Lady Pirates finish 2nd in tri-match – Tuesday golf stats
Several golf teams hit the links on Tuesday. Over the weekend, the Benjamin Logan varsity girls' team participated in the 18-hole Lady Thunderbird Golf Invitational at Colonial Golfers Club. Leading the way for the Raiders was Kensley Lacher with a 102, Kate Hahn and Malori Barnes each shot a 123,...
Comments / 0