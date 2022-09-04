ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laker boys fall to Bethel; BL JV beats Houston – Tuesday soccer scores

A couple of soccer teams hit the field Tuesday. The Indian Lake varsity boys fell to Bethel 4-0. Gabe Sheppard and Colten Corcoran combined for 8 saves in goal. The Lakers host Tecumseh Wednesday. The Benjamin Logan JV boys shut out Houston 2-0. Jeremiah Gonzales scored off a Josh Rich...
