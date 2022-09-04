Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Riverside Jr High football tops Bethel
The Riverside Jr. High football team defeated Bethel Tuesday 16-6. Offensively, Gunner Carpenter ran 16 times for 113 yards with one touchdown and a 2-point conversion. Jeffray Newland rushed three times for 34 yards with one score and a 2-point conversion. Defensively, the Pirates forced three punts and a turnover...
peakofohio.com
WL-S Coach Kauffman earns 100th career win; Raider MS sweep Warriors – Volleyball scores
Several local volleyball teams were recently in action. On Tuesday, the West Liberty-Salem varsity team defeated Northeastern in three straight sets: 25-13, 25-16, and 25-1. Bailey Poppe: 11 kills, 5 digs, 10 assists, 13/14 serving with one ace. Olivia Wilcox: 10 digs, 9/9 on serve receive, 10/10 serving. Leah Ropp:...
13abc.com
Tiffin Youth Football League kicks Fostoria Bills out of 2022 league
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Controversy surrounds the Tiffin Youth Football league. The league’s board members confirmed that a Fostoria team could no longer play in the league for the year. The league has been around for years, but this year many players branched off and created their own team...
peakofohio.com
Janis R. Dawson
Janis R. Dawson, 70, of rural Bellefontaine, passed away Friday morning, September 2, 2022, at her home. Janis was born in Bellefontaine on December 7, 1951, to the late Pearl K. and Margaret (Walter) Dawson. She was also preceded in death by a sister Jeanne Ziegler. Janis married Andy Reinhart...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
peakofohio.com
Larry Wayne Conway
Larry Wayne Conway, 64, of DeGraff, passed away at 4:54 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Respiratory and Nursing Center in Dayton, Ohio. He was born on March 16, 1958, in Lima, Ohio, a son of the late Everett “Slim” and Pearl Ilene (Tolle) Conway. On...
stnonline.com
Three Ohio School Buses Crash, 15 Student Transported to Hospital
Three Huber Heights school buses were involved in a crash on Friday morning in Englewood, Ohio, on an I-70 exit ramp, reported WHIO News. According to the article, the Huber Heights City School district administrators were notified around 7:35 a.m. on Friday morning of a crash involving three of their school buses.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists
It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
miamivalleytoday.com
Baker’s Locksmith opens in downtown Troy
TROY — A new locksmith business has come to Troy. Baker’s Locksmith, located at 101 Public Square, celebrated opening its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning on Sept. 6. The proprietors, Ericka and Kyle Baker, finally settled on a spot in Troy after a year-and-a-half long...
miamivalleytoday.com
Jackson and Thobe to exchange vows
PIQUA – Natalie Elizabeth Thobe and Christopher Austin Jackson announce their plans to marry in April 2023 in the Columbus area. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Joseph D. and Tracy L. Thobe, of Piqua. She is a 2017 graduate of Wilmington College and is employed by Woodhouse Spa.
peakofohio.com
Ida Mae (Metz) Huffman
Ida Mae (Metz) Huffman, 89, of Bellefontaine, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital. Ida was born August 26, 1933, in Mingo, OH to the Late Milroy and Debra E. (Poland) Metz. On January 6, 1955, in Mingo, OH she married the love of her life Richard Earl Huffman, who survives.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury details revealed, per report
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba suffered a mild hamstring injury in Saturday night’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame. The Buckeyes’ star receiver is slated to miss 1-2 weeks, according to 247 Sports’ Chris Hummer. Smith-Njigba is quarterback CJ Stroud’s NO. 1 weapon heading into the 2022...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Fox 19
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A prominent Butler County homebuilder was killed at the scene of a nine-vehicle crash that injured 21 people on Interstate 75 near Lima over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Joseph Schwarz, 64, was a rear-seat passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet...
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more. Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn. Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
peakofohio.com
Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival celebrates 20 years; kicks off Saturday
Several crowd favorite bands from previous editions of the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival will return for encore performances on the outdoor stage at the 20th OFSF, on three consecutive Saturdays, September 10, 17, and 24. The festival, at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, a mile north of Urbana at 2624...
peakofohio.com
Single-vehicle crash leads to OVI arrest
A Huntsville woman was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville Friday evening around 7:20. Initially, deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to the area of Township Road 31 North and Township Road 220 about a possible injury accident involving one vehicle. Deputies drove down 31...
miamivalleytoday.com
WM plans annual Cruise-In
WEST MILTON — Cars and trucks of all makes, models and years will be on display in downtown West Milton on Saturday, Sept. 17, during the 14th annual West Milton Rotary Cruise-In. “We usually just shut down the road at 571,” Cruise-In organizer Brian Tomlinson said. “We block the road off, and then line all the cars up through there.”
eaglecountryonline.com
IDHS Declares Jefferson, Ohio, Switzerland Counties as Disaster Zones
(Vevay, Ind.) - Local disasters have been declared in Ohio, Jefferson, and Switzerland counties due to recent flooding. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is visiting southeastern Indiana this week to provide Governor Holcomb an update on the level of damage. The IDHS’s Emergency Management and Preparedness Division supports first...
