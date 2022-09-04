ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, OH

WHIO Dayton

Urbana man killed in crash involving motorcycle in Champaign County Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that happened Wednesday morning east of Urbana in Champaign County. Dallas Matthew Bowles, 50, of Urbana was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the crash in the 8500 block of East U.S. 36 around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Holmes said in a media release.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Fatal crash Wednesday morning in Champaign County

Wednesday morning just after 6:00 the Champaign County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about a crash involving a motorcycle. Champaign County Sheriff's Deputies along with North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire/EMS immediately responded to the 8500 block of U.S. Route 36 East (near Woodstock). The report says that Dallas...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Man Arrested After Incident on Barron Street in Kenton

A Kenton man was arrested after an incident on North Barron Street Tuesday night. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of North Barron to investigate a report about a fight. At the scene, officers arrested Senyca Mendenhall.
KENTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima police provides update on Sunday morning shooting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department has released the names of the victims from the Sunday morning shooting. Sisters 39-year-old Tenea Wilson and 44-year-old Tania Wilson were shot while they were sitting in a car in the driveway at 425 North Jameson Avenue. Tenea is currently in serious condition and Tania is in critical condition. During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect fired numerous shots across Jameson and hit the vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
LIMA, OH
WTOL-TV

Hardin County man dies after being found shot in car

HARDIN COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man died Saturday after he was found shot in a car in Hardin County, according to the sheriff's office. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 135 and Township Road 110 just northwest of Kenton after 12:35 a.m. for a report of a vehicle sitting in the road with its headlights off.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Drunk driver charged with hit-skip crash on Labor Day

A drunk driver was charged on numerous counts after a hit-skip accident Monday afternoon just before 4 o'clock. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports Ronald Coleman, 55, of Bellefontaine, was stopped at a red light on Garfield Avenue, near the intersection of Lawrence Street, when Ernest McWilliams, 56, of Bellefontaine, failed to maintain assured clear distance and struck the trailer Coleman was pulling.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
wktn.com

Dunkirk Man Posts Bail on Two Charges in Municipal Court

A man who was arrested over Labor Day weekend in Dunkirk was arraigned Tuesday in Hardin County Municipal Court. Anthony Browne was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business after he was taken into custody following a brief stand-off with deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at his house on Cherry Street in Dunkirk.
DUNKIRK, OH
cleveland19.com

Police investigate double homicide in Huron County; person of interest identified

WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Willard police said detectives launched a double homicide investigation Saturday after a disturbance call turned deadly. According to police, officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a disturbance. When officers arrived, Willard police said family members reported two dead...
WILLARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 53, dead after being hit by car in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 53-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car overnight Tuesday on a road in Marion, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities say Trudy Blevins was walking on Marion Williamsport Road East just before 5:00 a.m. when she was hit by a car. The car went […]
MARION, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police find missing teen during traffic stop

Bowling Green Police Division discovered a missing teenager during a traffic stop on Sunday, shortly after midnight. An officer pulled over a vehicle that reportedly came to a stop beyond the stop sign at South Enterprise and Clough Street. A search showed that the vehicle owner, Jamari Taylor, 31, of Toledo, was restricted to driving in daylight hours only.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area

A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Lima News

MADD recognizes Top Cops at banquet

LIMA — Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Allen, Hardin and Putnam counties recognized local law enforcement officers for driving under the influence arrests during the 27th annual Top Cop banquet Tuesday. The Top Cops from each law enforcement agency in the three counties were recognized at the banquet for...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH

