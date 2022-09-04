Read full article on original website
Related
Urbana man killed in crash involving motorcycle in Champaign County Wednesday morning
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that happened Wednesday morning east of Urbana in Champaign County. Dallas Matthew Bowles, 50, of Urbana was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the crash in the 8500 block of East U.S. 36 around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Holmes said in a media release.
peakofohio.com
Fatal crash Wednesday morning in Champaign County
Wednesday morning just after 6:00 the Champaign County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about a crash involving a motorcycle. Champaign County Sheriff's Deputies along with North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire/EMS immediately responded to the 8500 block of U.S. Route 36 East (near Woodstock). The report says that Dallas...
wktn.com
Man Arrested After Incident on Barron Street in Kenton
A Kenton man was arrested after an incident on North Barron Street Tuesday night. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of North Barron to investigate a report about a fight. At the scene, officers arrested Senyca Mendenhall.
wktn.com
Person of Interest in Whitaker Shooting was Previously Charged with Menacing
The investigation into the murder of a Mt. Victory man continues. Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of County Road 135 near County Road 110 at around 12:35 this past Saturday morning. They located a vehicle parked in the road, and inside was 44 year old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wktn.com
Shooting Kills Mt. Victory Man; Person of Interest Being Held on Unrelated Charges
A Mt. Victory man is dead after a shooting that occurred at the start of Labor Day weekend. According to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to County Road 135 at Township Road 110 at around 12:35 Saturday morning to investigate a report about a vehicle sitting in the roadway with the headlights off.
hometownstations.com
Lima police provides update on Sunday morning shooting
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department has released the names of the victims from the Sunday morning shooting. Sisters 39-year-old Tenea Wilson and 44-year-old Tania Wilson were shot while they were sitting in a car in the driveway at 425 North Jameson Avenue. Tenea is currently in serious condition and Tania is in critical condition. During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect fired numerous shots across Jameson and hit the vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Urbana motorcyclist killed after striking car
Dallas Bowles, 50, of Urbana was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the crash in the 8500 block of East U.S. 36 around 6 a.m., Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Holmes said.
WTOL-TV
Hardin County man dies after being found shot in car
HARDIN COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man died Saturday after he was found shot in a car in Hardin County, according to the sheriff's office. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 135 and Township Road 110 just northwest of Kenton after 12:35 a.m. for a report of a vehicle sitting in the road with its headlights off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
peakofohio.com
Drunk driver charged with hit-skip crash on Labor Day
A drunk driver was charged on numerous counts after a hit-skip accident Monday afternoon just before 4 o'clock. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports Ronald Coleman, 55, of Bellefontaine, was stopped at a red light on Garfield Avenue, near the intersection of Lawrence Street, when Ernest McWilliams, 56, of Bellefontaine, failed to maintain assured clear distance and struck the trailer Coleman was pulling.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 21 others injured after nine-vehicle crash along I-75
LIMA, Ohio — A man is dead and 21 other people were injured after a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima on Sunday. It happened around 12:25 p.m. on Interstate 75 southbound in Allen County. Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi was traveling southbound when it struck several...
wktn.com
Dunkirk Man Posts Bail on Two Charges in Municipal Court
A man who was arrested over Labor Day weekend in Dunkirk was arraigned Tuesday in Hardin County Municipal Court. Anthony Browne was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business after he was taken into custody following a brief stand-off with deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at his house on Cherry Street in Dunkirk.
Fox 19
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A prominent Butler County homebuilder was killed at the scene of a nine-vehicle crash that injured 21 people on Interstate 75 near Lima over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Joseph Schwarz, 64, was a rear-seat passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Police investigate double homicide in Huron County; person of interest identified
WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Willard police said detectives launched a double homicide investigation Saturday after a disturbance call turned deadly. According to police, officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a disturbance. When officers arrived, Willard police said family members reported two dead...
Woman, 53, dead after being hit by car in Marion
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 53-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car overnight Tuesday on a road in Marion, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities say Trudy Blevins was walking on Marion Williamsport Road East just before 5:00 a.m. when she was hit by a car. The car went […]
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police find missing teen during traffic stop
Bowling Green Police Division discovered a missing teenager during a traffic stop on Sunday, shortly after midnight. An officer pulled over a vehicle that reportedly came to a stop beyond the stop sign at South Enterprise and Clough Street. A search showed that the vehicle owner, Jamari Taylor, 31, of Toledo, was restricted to driving in daylight hours only.
13abc.com
Man arrested after five Upper Sandusky students were hospitalized due to reactions from narcotics
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School on Sept. 2, as several students were having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics, a press release from the department said. Upon arrival, Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services tended to the student’s needs...
13abc.com
Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A mother and a father are speaking out about what happened to their daughter. They say she was one of the five Upper Sandusky High School students who had to be hospitalized after taking illegal drugs at school. Leo Gallant and Tammy Gephart say they...
sent-trib.com
BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area
A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
MADD recognizes Top Cops at banquet
LIMA — Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Allen, Hardin and Putnam counties recognized local law enforcement officers for driving under the influence arrests during the 27th annual Top Cop banquet Tuesday. The Top Cops from each law enforcement agency in the three counties were recognized at the banquet for...
WTOL-TV
Defiance house fire sends three to the hospital Tuesday morning
Family members were treated for smoke inhalation and a man and a dog escaped the building. The family was released from the hospital.
Comments / 0