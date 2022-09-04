Sonya Yoncheva is setting the record straight regarding her illness that caused her to cancel a highly anticipated production of “La Juive” at the Wiener Staatsoper. Following criticism of a picture, she posted on Sept. 7 which showed her in Geneva with the caption “Sunny in Geneva” and looking healthy, the soprano opted to post a photo of herself in the hospital on Sept. 8. In the caption the soprano said, “I am reading some of your comments and again I am impressed how a word from a person, agent and theater doesn’t mean anything for some of you. Mostly I am amazed how a singer is taken for granted. I hate posting this kind of pictures, because they concern my life and privacy, but for those who are starving for gossip instapleasure – there we go! This is me a few days ago at the hospital of Nyon. I am sorry that this didn’t give me the possibility to début La Juive as planned. I am feeling better, but not in a shape to participate in a show.”

