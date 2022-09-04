Read full article on original website
Related
BioLite BaseCharge rechargeable power stations now available to order
After previously unveiling their new range of rechargeable BaseCharge power stations, BioLite has this week made the BaseCharge 1500, BaseCharge 600 and SolarPanel 100 available to purchase from its online store, partners and resellers worldwide. Priced at $1699 the BioLite BaseCharge 1500 provides 1521 Wh of portable power thanks to its lithium-ion batteries and a maximum output of 1200 W and 2400 W Surge. But do not delay as only 65 units are left in the September shipment and preorders will start shipping at the end of September 2022.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $70, Get the Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse with 18K Optical Sensor for $34.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse is perfect when traveling, and it’s being offered for just $34.99 shipped, today only, originally $69.99. Weighing in at under 60g, its tapered ends provide a solid grip for quick, controlled flicks, while a raised back arch offers a secure palm fit with less fatigue in extended sessions. A contoured thumb-groove provides stronger thumb grip, while optimized side buttons are much easier to access, enabling users to dial in their focus for work or play. Product page.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $200, Get a eufy Security 2K Wireless Video Doorbell for $119.99 Shipped – Today Only
The eufy Security 2K Wireless Video Doorbell has no subscription fees, as all of the footage is stored on the device itself, and you can get one for $119.99 shipped, today only, originally $199.99. That’s right, all video is stored locally and can be accessed anytime, anywhere using its secure 256-bit encrypted connection. Product page.
makeuseof.com
Upgrade Your Dumb TV With the Mecool KA1 All-in-One Android TV and Smart Speaker
With a useful USB 3.0 port, the Mecool Android TV box proves that video streaming devices don’t have to be tiny. While Google smart assistant is built-in and you can control your robot vacuum and lights, some apps are curiously missing, other well-known services are unstable, and ultimately, you might wish you’d opted for an HDMI streaming stick instead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Unplug These Appliances and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your household appliances can actually gobble up power even when they're not in use. From your laptop charger to your printer, many common devices still run certain functions when plugged in, adding needless costs to your electric bill.
Here's How Long A Tesla Model Y Battery Will Actually Last
Tesla has made quite a mark on the electric vehicle industry since the sale of its first all-electric vehicle in 2008. The automaker has come a long way since the introduction of its Roadster that year, and as of the second quarter of 2022, Tesla accounted for more than 66% of EV registrations in the U.S., according to data compiled by Experian. This is quite a feat, considering the competition stemming from manufacturers that have a long standing in the automotive world like BMW, Volvo, and Audi, all of which have notable electric models in production. Adding to this accomplishment is the idea that many U.S. consumers aren't ready to leap to an all-electric vehicle, preferring to stay with more moderately-priced hybrids instead.
This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have On, According To Security Experts
Your Wifi settings may not be something that you think about often. You may assume your iPhone turns what it needs to turn on and off at the appropriate time to ensure your data remains private to the world. But that isn’t always the case — and it’s important to keep on top of those settings to ensure our phones are protected, especially when you’re out in the world and able to access public wifi networks. These are the wifi settings you should always have on, according to security experts.
Creepy AI asked to predict the end of mankind and the result is very bleak
AN ARTIFICIAL intelligence text-to-image model has forecasted a disturbing end to mankind's existence. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, designed some barren landscapes and scorched plains when prompted to predict the end of humans. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raytheon’s hypersonic missile travels faster than five times the speed of sound in a test flight
Reminder: The first test was successfully conducted in September 2021.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
torquenews.com
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming
What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker
Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
Drivers urged to try key air conditioner hack to cut down on fuel
DRIVERS are turning to a hack involving a car's key fob in an effort to save fuel during high prices. The hack aims to help drivers cool the inside of their cars in the summer heat while saving a considerable amount of money on gas. The method was shared in...
CNET
No Internet at Home? Here's How to Get Free Wi-Fi Anywhere
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Working from home and virtual learning have become the norm. Even as offices reopen and health metrics improve amid the pandemic, these remote options likely won't be going away anytime soon. And apart from work and school, people across the US continue to cut the cord on cable and satellite packages, and opt for streaming services to save money.
Scientists develop first-of-its-kind air conditioner that uses solid refrigerants
The world is getting hotter by the day. It is now 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer on average than it was before the Industrial Revolution. This means that cooling, in general, has percolated into our lifestyles, almost essential for our survival. However, the irony is as the planet warms, the technology...
Explained: Does turning the AC off when not at home save energy? Data reveals the impact
Hot summer days can mean high electricity bills. People want to stay comfortable without wasting energy and money. Maybe your household has fought over the best strategy for cooling your space. Which is more efficient: running the air conditioning all summer long without a break, or turning it off during the day when you’re not there to enjoy it?
How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer
Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
Why Aren't We Using Batteries That Last 10 Times Longer? Elon Musk Responds
When id Software co-founder John Carmack discussed electric vehicle battery materials on Twitter, none other than Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk chimed in with his view. Carmack, a computer programmer and video-game developer, said when he looks at electronics with weakening batteries, he wonders about the potential of bulkier lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. These have 40% less energy density but 10 times the lifespan, he noted.
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
New contra-rotating turbine design produces double the energy of the world's largest turbine
The company behind it hopes to have a massive 30-MW model by 2029.
Comments / 0