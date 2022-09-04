Ticket to the Moon Original Pro Hammock review: a robust and roomy camping cocoon for serious hammock campers

Ticket to the Moon Original Pro Hammock: first impressions

Bali-based Ticket to the Moon have been making camping hammocks since 1996 and the Original Pro showcases their expertise in off-ground sleep solutions for camping. The key to this hammock is in the name – it is best for people who are serious about hammock camping . Sturdy parachute nylon holds up to 150kg and a two-meter width gives you loads of room to get comfortable even with a sleeping pad and bag. The integrated ridgeline lets you adjust the hang of your hammock to keep your back as straight as you want and even has a handy little storage pouch to stash the bug net or hold gear you want close when you’re sleeping.

Specifications

• List price: $136.79 / £112.17

• Weight: 950g / 2lbs

• Max load: 150kg

• Size: 10ft x 6.5ft / 310cm x 200cm

• Suspension system: Moonstraps daisy chain suspension system (sold separately)

• Materials : Parachute Nylon 64 g/m2

• Accessories included: Bug net, compression sack

• Accessories available: Moon quilt, tarp, suspension system

• Colors: Forest green, burgundy, aqua



Though it’s great for pros, this hammock is quite quick and easy to hang for beginners too, so if you’ve never been hammock camping before and want a top quality piece of gear to get you started, this is an excellent choice. The bug net is breathable if the mosquitos are biting, and stowable when they’re not. It’s easy and stable to climb into with double-sided access. The whole thing packs down into a cute, hammock-shaped stuff sack and while it’s not the lightest or the most packable hammock on the market, the shape of the compression sack makes it easy to slide into your hiking backpack . Don’t forget to order a suspension set with yours if you need one.

Ticket to the Moon Original Pro Hammock: in the field

This hammock arrives in a super cute, hammock-shaped stuff sack and the tapered ends actually make it much easier to squeeze into my backpack (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

My trial of the Ticket to the Moon Original Pro Hammock was definitely a little trial by fire. I am in no way an experienced hammock camper and was a little worried I was biting off more than I could chew, but I managed a comfortable night in this spacious sleep swing and I came away thinking I still have a bit more to learn when it comes to hammock camping.

First, this hammock arrives in a super cute, hammock-shaped stuff sack and the tapered ends actually make it much easier to squeeze into my backpack even when it’s quite full already. It’s not super small or super light so it doesn’t save me a ton of weight compared to my one-person backpacking tent, but because it doesn’t require tent poles, it’s certainly more packable and handy loops on the stuff sack mean I could even clip it to the outside of my pack if needed.

When I arrived in the woods and found two likely-looking trees, I pulled out the hammock and was relieved to discover the nylon is pretty sturdy. I only weigh about 52kg but I was still a bit skeptical as to the ability of such a piece of kit to support my weight. As a bit of a novice hammock hanger, I was also worried that I needed a lot of knot tying skills. The company claims that you can set it up in under a minute and while I think I probably brought that average up a bit, it was actually quite quick and easy even for me. I was definitely confused in the beginning by the ridgeline, even though it had a handy tag telling me how to work it, but after a while I figured out that it changes the hang of the hammock and was pleased to be able to get it so my back was pretty straight for sleeping.

Bali-based Ticket to the Moon have been making camping hammocks since 1996 and the Original Pro showcases their expertise in off-ground sleep solutions for camping (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

When it came time to climb in, I’d been reading up on how to get into a hammock without flipping over and getting a concussion, but my limited research wasn’t necessary. I found that this was really easy and stable to get in and out of. Once in, I was amazed at how roomy it was! That said, I’m only 5’4” so if you’re reading this as someone who exceeds six feet, you might feel differently. It is really pretty comfortable and I love the added storage sack where I kept my phone, book and headlamp (this is where you stash the bug net when you’re not using it).

I definitely needed the bug net as the midges were out and it works great, plus it’s nice and breathable and you can still see the stars. The only learning curve was that if I unzipped it down by my feet to climb in, then I couldn’t easily zip it back up once I was inside, so I had to be sure to unzip it in the right place so I only had to reach up over my head to zip it up. Obviously it doesn’t provide insulation, so I paired it with the Moonquilt which can be a sleeping bag, or you can attach it to the outside of the hammock. This provided a ton of warmth, but it’s been pretty warm here in Scotland lately.

I will be honest that I’m still not totally sure I’m setting it up perfectly and what all the loops and straps are for, but the label comes with a handy QR code with an instructional video that really helps. This is definitely an amazing hammock for the seasoned hammock camper, while if you’re a beginner like me, you might want to start with a simpler one or go with an experienced friend who can show you the ropes.

Here’s how it performed:

Comfort and breathability

This is a comfortable hammock with adjustable hang and good breathability.

This is a comfortable hammock with adjustable hang and good breathability (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

Sizing

Super roomy for small and medium sized campers.

Weight and packability

It’s not an ultralight hammock and for that, it’s robust and takes up a little more room in your pack. That said, the hammock-shaped compression sack actually makes it easier to pack than more of a cylinder shape would be.

Ease of use

With practice, you can set it up in under a minute. Easy to enter and exit with double-sided access plus an easy-to-use ridgeline to change the hang.

Durability

Sturdy nylon holds up to 150kg and holds up against sharp branches.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.