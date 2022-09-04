Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Litchfield man dies in tractor vs. train collision
LITCHFIELD, NE — A Central Nebraska man is dead after a tractor vs. train collision. Sherman County Sheriff Michael Jepsen says the accident happened around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon about a half-mile east of Litchfield. Jepsen says 63-year-old John Pickar of Litchfield was driving a tractor north on 465 Ave. He entered a railroad crossing and was hit by a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. Pickar died at the scene.
journaldemocrat.com
Nebraska State Patrol news
School safety reminder issued by State Patrol, education department. As the new school year is now in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education are reminding parents, students, and schools officials of the options available to report school or student safety issues. “The safety of our...
KSNB Local4
Shots fired Labor Day morning in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating a report of shots fired early Monday morning. Officers were called out to a report of gunshots near 7th and Briggs around 2 a.m. Once on scene, police canvassed the area and weren’t able to locate anything. It wasn’t until later...
News Channel Nebraska
CPD: Columbus woman stabbed early Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A man is in custody in connection to a stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning. The Columbus Police Department has arrested 36-year-old Garland Northrop for second-degree domestic assault in this incident. The CPD responded to a stabbing report responded to the area of 7th St. and 30...
klkntv.com
Teen shot multiple times in Grand Island store’s parking lot, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a 17-year-old was shot multiple times on Monday. Officers were called to the Super Saver in north Grand Island just before midnight, after gunshots were heard. GIPD said officers found multiple 9 mm shell casings before the teen turned...
KSNB Local4
Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man threatens woman with a gun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man remains in the Hall County Jail after he reportedly threatened a woman with a shotgun. Grand Island Police said the woman claimed after an argument with 32-year-old Evert Ramirez, that he pointed the firearm at her chest and threatened her life.
Kearney Hub
Man located after being missing from Kearney for several hours Sunday
KEARNEY — A Kearney man considered to be missing and endangered Sunday was safely reunited with his family Sunday. Late Sunday night the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that a citizen spotted Brian Strong 51, and notified authorities. The post wasn't clear where or when Strong was located, although he had been missing for several hours. ______________________________________________________________
WOWT
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man out of Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is looking for a missing person out of Kearney. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says Brian R. Strong, 51, of Kearney is missing. Strong is a white man and is roughly six-foot-two inches tall and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and cowboy boots.
NebraskaTV
Four Geneva residents charged after search finds numerous drugs, children inside home
GENEVA, Neb. — Four Geneva residents face numerous charges after drugs were found in a home with children inside during a search last month. David Hickey, 43, is charged in Fillmore County Court with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, third-degree sexual assault of a child, committing intentional child abuse-no injury, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of habitual criminal.
KSNB Local4
Platte River runs dry again
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Driving down Highway 281, one may notice there’s not a single drop of water in the Platte River. Local hydrologists say there’s nothing to be concerned about, as this is something that happens more often than you think. The last time the Platte...
York News-Times
Jail ordered after meth’s found in stuffed animal
YORK – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to four months jail after he was found in possession of methamphetamine hidden inside a stuffed animal in York County. This past week, Brennan J. Wycoff of Waukee, Iowa, was sentenced for the second time in York County for drug-related offenses.
klkntv.com
Nebraska nurses build barricade after patient reportedly threatened to kill them
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say an out-of-control patient trashed a hospital and threatened to kill nurses Wednesday night. They say Gerald Carrabba also threw coffee on officers before kicking and scratching them at CHI Health St. Francis. Police were called to the hospital around 8 p.m....
1011now.com
Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln last month, has been arrested in Grand Island. Torrien Harris was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department on Tuesday. She failed to return to CCC-L on July 18 from her job assignment in the community.
KSNB Local4
First year of walk-around alcohol sales at the Nebraska State Fair almost in the books
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Several things made their debut at the Nebraska State Fair in 2022, including all new places you can take your adult beverages. Earlier this year, the Grand Island City Council approved a measure which allows people to carry open containers of alcohol anywhere on the fairgrounds.
foxnebraska.com
Woman arrested for GI theft after escaping from Lincoln correctional facility in July
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A woman who escaped the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln last month has been arrested in Grand Island. In July, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said Torrien Harris, 20, failed to return to the facility from job assignment and removed her electronic monitoring device, which was later found.
NebraskaTV
North Loup teen charged as an adult, accused of raping sister
ORD, Neb. — A 17-year-old North Loup man has been charged as an adult after he allegedly sexually assaulted his 10-year-old sister. The teen is charged in Valley County Court with first-degree sexual assault and incest. NTV News is not naming the man to protect the identity of the victim.
