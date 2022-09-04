MORGAN COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Friday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Traverse driven by Alexander J. Luttrell, 36, Kansas City, Kansas, was southbound on MO 5 just north of Route MM. The driver passed several...

MORGAN COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO