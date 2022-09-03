ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

CBS Denver

Shrub fire spreads to cars in apartment complex parking lot

North Metro Fire crews rushed to a car fire in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Monday morning. Crews responded to the complex off Melody Drive near 114th and Huron in Northglenn just before 11 a.m. Copter4 flew over the aftermath which showed the charred vehicles and parking lot. Firefighters said the fire appeared to have started in nearby shrubs and then spread to the vehicles. Those flames caused the tires to explode. What caused the fire is being investigated. 
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

1 hurt in camper fire

One person was hurt when a camper caught fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters rushed to the burning camper at 36th and Leyden. The person who was hurt in the fire was rushed to the hospital. Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the fire. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

3 dead, 1 hurt after car goes airborne, lands in ditch in Adams County

A 25-year-old man from Longmont was the only survivor of a deadly single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County on Sept. 3. Three passengers, a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman both from Longmont and an 18-year-old woman from Lafayette all died when the vehicle they were in went airborne and landed in a ditch, Colorado State Patrol confirmed with CBS News Colorado. According to CSP, all four were in a 2012 Toyota Highlander on 136th Avenue eastbound when the vehicle hit a stop sign at Riverdale Road. That's when the SUV left the ground before landing in a ditch.   All three passengers died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. His status was unknown on Monday, but he remained in the hospital. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in this crash. 
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hiker stops breathing on popular Colorado trail, bystanders rush to help

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, rescue teams were sent into the field on Monday to save an out-of-state hiker at Chautauqua Park. During a family hike on Chautauqua Trail, the 57-year-old hiker reportedly collapsed and stopped breathing. A member of the party he was with immediately called 911 while bystanders initiated CPR. As rescuers and paramedics arrived, they took over the emergency effort.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on lockdown

Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. The Regis campus was on lockdown as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Students and staff are being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location. 
DENVER, CO
Westword

I-25 Police Shooting and More Metro Denver Labor Day Weekend Violence

Many people enjoyed time off during the extended Labor Day weekend. But violence didn't take a holiday, as witnessed by multiple shootings and stabbings across metro Denver from September 2 through September 5, capped by a fatal officer-involved shooting that closed a section of Interstate 25 near Thornton for around five hours at one of the worst times imaginable.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Truck driving students left without training or licenses after school closes without warning

Esteban Hernandez has spent his summer waiting around to get his commercial driver's license so he can start a new career in trucking. In the spring he started a training program at Commercial Vehicle Training Center in Fort Lupton. "The first time I signed the papers and paid, it was April 4th," he said. He says one day in August he showed up to class and the doors were locked. "They just shut down the school without notice," he said. More than 20 others were students at the training center. They have receipts showing they paid thousands of dollars for the course, but now...
FORT LUPTON, CO

