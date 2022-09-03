Read full article on original website
Opinion: Dying my biggest fear during homelessnessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
City, homeless coalition work to find Quality Inn residents shelterDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo Sheriff’s Office warns older adults about targeted thefts in Highlands RanchHeather WillardHighlands Ranch, CO
State troopers in Denver metro area to receive body-worn camerasHeather WillardDenver, CO
Richmond, Virginia hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefightersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Scooter rider dies after crashing into parked vehicle
The Denver Police Department is investigating after a scooter rider died Tuesday after crashing into a parked vehicle.
Shrub fire spreads to cars in apartment complex parking lot
North Metro Fire crews rushed to a car fire in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Monday morning. Crews responded to the complex off Melody Drive near 114th and Huron in Northglenn just before 11 a.m. Copter4 flew over the aftermath which showed the charred vehicles and parking lot. Firefighters said the fire appeared to have started in nearby shrubs and then spread to the vehicles. Those flames caused the tires to explode. What caused the fire is being investigated.
No clear sign of crime after Arvada shelter in place
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place order that was issued on Wednesday morning.
Aurora police: Man hit by bullet that came from outside his house
Aurora police officers are investigating after a man was hit by a bullet that came from outside his house.
1 hurt in camper fire
One person was hurt when a camper caught fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters rushed to the burning camper at 36th and Leyden. The person who was hurt in the fire was rushed to the hospital. Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the fire.
3 dead, 1 hurt after car goes airborne, lands in ditch in Adams County
A 25-year-old man from Longmont was the only survivor of a deadly single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County on Sept. 3. Three passengers, a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman both from Longmont and an 18-year-old woman from Lafayette all died when the vehicle they were in went airborne and landed in a ditch, Colorado State Patrol confirmed with CBS News Colorado. According to CSP, all four were in a 2012 Toyota Highlander on 136th Avenue eastbound when the vehicle hit a stop sign at Riverdale Road. That's when the SUV left the ground before landing in a ditch. All three passengers died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. His status was unknown on Monday, but he remained in the hospital. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in this crash.
Teen nearly drowns at Water World amusement park in Colorado
A 14-year-old boy was taken to Children’s Hospital in Aurora on Saturday after nearly drowning at the Water Amusement Park in Denver, according to officials from the Federal Heights Fire Department. Crews from the fire department were dispatched to the park at about 3 PM after receiving reports of...
I-25 reopens in Thornton after officer shoots man who was walking in traffic
Interstate 25 has reopened between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway after a Thornton police officer shot a man who had been walking on the interstate Monday morning.
Motorcyclist killed in south Denver crash
The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Monday morning.
Hiker stops breathing on popular Colorado trail, bystanders rush to help
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, rescue teams were sent into the field on Monday to save an out-of-state hiker at Chautauqua Park. During a family hike on Chautauqua Trail, the 57-year-old hiker reportedly collapsed and stopped breathing. A member of the party he was with immediately called 911 while bystanders initiated CPR. As rescuers and paramedics arrived, they took over the emergency effort.
5 ways to save on electric bill during record-breaking heat
Record-breaking heat is expected in Colorado this week. Those hot temperatures might have you running to lower your thermostat. However, doing so could send your electric bill soaring.
Driver under investigation for DUI after crash in northeast Denver
A passenger was seriously injured and a driver is under investigation for driving under the influence after a single-car crash in northeast Denver early Monday.
Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on lockdown
Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. The Regis campus was on lockdown as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Students and staff are being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location.
Can people get ticketed for hanging things on the rear-view mirror?
Charley from Niwot wants to know whether or not hanging something from the rear-view mirror is legal because of driver visibility.
Boulder search warrant leads to stolen bikes, drugs, firearms
A large police presence on Pearl Parkway in Boulder Tuesday was due to a search warrant being executed where officers found multiple drugs, bikes and firearms.
Westword
I-25 Police Shooting and More Metro Denver Labor Day Weekend Violence
Many people enjoyed time off during the extended Labor Day weekend. But violence didn't take a holiday, as witnessed by multiple shootings and stabbings across metro Denver from September 2 through September 5, capped by a fatal officer-involved shooting that closed a section of Interstate 25 near Thornton for around five hours at one of the worst times imaginable.
Driver clocked at 133 mph on I-70, not arrested
A concerning reminder to drive safely this Labor Day weekend arrived Sunday morning in the form of a speeding motorist who, according to Wheat Ridge police, was traveling 133 m.p.h. on Interstate 70.
Truck driving students left without training or licenses after school closes without warning
Esteban Hernandez has spent his summer waiting around to get his commercial driver's license so he can start a new career in trucking. In the spring he started a training program at Commercial Vehicle Training Center in Fort Lupton. "The first time I signed the papers and paid, it was April 4th," he said. He says one day in August he showed up to class and the doors were locked. "They just shut down the school without notice," he said. More than 20 others were students at the training center. They have receipts showing they paid thousands of dollars for the course, but now...
Witness who called 911 after fatal crash calls intersection dangerous
A deadly crash that occurred just outside of Brighton at the intersection of 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road is now under investigation.
DougCo Sheriff’s Office warns older adults about targeted thefts in Highlands Ranch
(Geoffrey Crofte / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 6, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warns older adults to remain vigilant while out shopping due to a rising number of reports of thieves targeting that demographic.
