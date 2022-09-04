ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Estate Planning: 5 Tips to Pick Trustees, Executors and POAs

By Richard M. Ricciardi Jr., Esq.
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzqiW_0hhp6DkI00
Getty Images

Making sure that your estate planning documents are implemented as early as possible is extremely important. One of the biggest challenges that clients encounter during the process is deciding who to appoint as their trustees, powers of attorney, health care surrogates and executors.

Below are some practical tips to help guide you in your decision making.

1. Give preference to those who have the most time to devote and live nearby

Lots of my clients have very accomplished children who are successful business owners, professionals or leaders in their trade or occupation. The most successful people might not always be the best choice since these individuals sometimes run tighter schedules and have less time to devote to helping you with your affairs than others. In addition, maybe certain children have more kids and other obligations than others. This is important to take into account.

Additionally, give preference to people who are closer in proximity to you. It is certainly easier for them in terms of being your power of attorney and health care surrogate. However, being nearby can matter less for trustees and executors.

2. Do not make arbitrary designations

Another mistake I see a lot is selecting an individual based on arbitrary characteristics. You see this a lot when someone appoints a particular child just because they are the oldest. Perhaps there is one son or daughter, and they appoint that person based on gender.

Selecting an agent is very important. There are a lot of factors to consider, but you should not select individuals based on these arbitrary factors.

3. Avoid naming multiple agents, when possible

A lot of my clients want to make sure none of their children feels left out, so they want to appoint all their children to every position possible. This, more often than not, leads to deadlock or discourse once decisive action is necessary.

For example, I had a client who recently came back to me to change his documents after he had appointed his three children all as co-agents and trustees. He realized that such action would lead to great disagreement among them, and as a result, timely action would be difficult. Three “Type A” personalities made it hard for them to agree, as each of them wanted to lead.

Therefore, avoid multiple agents when you can, unless you are sure everything will run smoothly.

4. Pick the best agent for today

I counsel a fair number of younger clients and clients without children. They always have the most difficulty because the answer as to who will be their agent is certainly not as obvious and can be more complex. If you are appointing an agent who is older, maybe that person dies or becomes incapable of acting when you need them. If you appoint a friend, maybe that person isn’t a friend in the future.

I always tell my clients to appoint the best person for today. You can always make changes to agents, trustees and executors in easy fashion.

5. Consider a professional trustee or fiduciary under certain circumstances

In some situations, appointing a professional or institution as a trustee is the best route to take. If you have one beneficiary whose share of your estate has to be held in further trust so they are not getting their inheritance all at once, you should consider the above. Otherwise, discretionary distributions may be left up to family members, and that could create an adversarial relationship between them that might have not previously existed.

Also, if you are of substantial wealth or have generational trusts, professionals and institutions are better suited to deal with those issues and manage those types of complex trusts for the beneficiaries. I understand fees for these services can be substantial, but they are worth it under certain circumstances.

The estate planning vehicles themselves are important to have. However, the documents and plan are only as good as the agents you appoint. The agents are the real drivers of whether or not a plan is successful. Therefore, making the right choice is essential.

Use the tips above to help guide you, and certainly speak to a professional estate planning attorney and get their opinion on your specific situation as well.

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

About the Author

Richard M. Ricciardi Jr., Esq.

Partner, Powell, Jackman, Stevens & Ricciardi

Richard Ricciardi is an estate planning attorney and partner at Powell, Jackman, Stevens & Ricciardi, P.A. in Fort Myers, Fla. Richard obtained his Master of Laws Degree in estate planning and elder law, which required extensive additional education tailored specifically to advanced issues in estate planning, including business succession planning and taxation issues affecting estate transfers. Richard represents clients with a variety of debt issues, personal representatives, trustees, beneficiaries in probate or trust administration and singles and couples in preparing estate planning documents.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Is Your Retirement Portfolio a Tax Bomb?

Conventional wisdom suggests you should save everything you can in tax-deferred retirement accounts to minimize taxes in the current year and benefit from tax-sheltered growth. For many, that may still be good advice. Certainly, you should be saving everything you can for retirement. However, for high earners who save a lot, saving in tax-deferred accounts may prove to be bad advice. Why?
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Bonus! Delaware Statutory Trusts Can Be Both an Anchor and Buoy Investment

For investors currently considering a Delaware Statutory Trust investment for either their 1031 exchange or direct-cash investment, one of the first things to consider is what investment strategy should be pursued? For example, is the goal to achieve greater appreciation, even if it means investing in an asset that carries greater risk? Or rather is the long-term strategy to have steady monthly income, even if it means lower overall appreciation potential?
DELAWARE STATE
Kiplinger

A Few Important Roth IRA Basics for Investors

If you’re like a lot of people, you’re familiar with traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs, but not entirely sure how they are the same, and more importantly how they are different. So, here is a quick recap on Roth vs. traditional IRAs. A traditional IRA can allow for...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Planning#Trustee#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Lifehacks
Kiplinger

Selling Your Construction Business to Employees or Family? Here Are 5 Tips for Success!

The construction industry is booming, and there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight. That’s great news if selling your small business is anywhere on your radar. As someone who has built a successful business, maybe you have started to think about the next phase of your life. That could be pivoting into a new career or getting ready for retirement. Either way, selling a small business is an exciting step but it takes intention and preparation.
SMALL BUSINESS
Cadrene Heslop

Families To Receive $450 Per Child

Families in the Sunshine State can look forward to one-time payments. The government has a program to help this group cope with inflation. The cost of living is rising. Many families are feeling the effect. These families also have to think about the costs associated with back-to-school. The money aims to provide relief.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
Kiplinger

When It Comes to Your RMDs, Be Very, Very Afraid!

Editor’s note: This is part two of a seven-part series on retirement tax bombs. It dives more deeply into how required minimum distributions (RMDs) from tax-deferred savings can become a snowballing tax liability in retirement. If you missed the introductory article, you may find it helpful to start here.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Bonus Tax Refunds Will Be Sent Soon – Will You Get a Check from the IRS?

The COVID-19 pandemic really messed up the 2020 and 2021 tax return filing seasons. You couldn't meet with your accountant face-to-face, IRS employees weren't answering the phones, new COVID-relief laws required tax form changes, and other odd twists and turns just made things more confusing and difficult at tax time. To give people a little more time to sort through the chaos, the IRS pushed back the tax return filing deadlines in 2020 and 2021. But that wasn't enough help for everyone. Some people and businesses still filed their tax return late and were hit with an IRS penalty for it. However, the good news is that some of those people and businesses are getting additional tax relief now. The IRS is sending over $1.2 billion in tax refunds to about 1.6 million taxpayers who paid penalties for late tax returns in 2020 and 2021 (in some cases a credit will be issued).
INCOME TAX
Money

1.6 Million Taxpayers Are Getting Surprise Refunds From the IRS

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Millions of taxpayers will get refunds for late-filing penalties assessed in recent years, the IRS says.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy