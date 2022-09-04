ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grace Hayhurst announces new single I'm In A Battle Against My Brain

By Jerry Ewing
 4 days ago

Prog multi-instrumentalist Grave Hayhurst has announced she will release her new single, I'm In A Battle Against My Brain , on September 9, along with a video for the new song which will premiere on Hayhurst's YouTube channel .

Hayhurst worked with Kyros's Shelby Logan Warne, drummer Robin Johnson and guitarist Joey Frevola on the new single, which was recorded at Old Street Studios in London.

Hayhurst, who originally trained classically on piano and French horn, followed her love of progressive music by taking up guitar and bass aged 18. She released the Existence Is Temporary EP in 2021 and has also appeared at both the Progspace lockdown festival stream and last year's High Taste At Home festival.

The self-released I'm In A Battle Against My Brain will be available as a CD single from September 9 on Hayhurst's Bandcam page , as well as all streaming services. The physical CD features audio from Hayhurst's Progspace festival performance as well as from the High Taste At Home festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QjeCk_0hhp0tAC00

(Image credit: Press)

