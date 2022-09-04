Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR: Kyle Busch returning to Joe Gibbs Racing would be “very shocking”
Kyle Busch returning to Joe Gibbs Racing would be "very shocking," according to Jordan Bianchi. Who would replace Busch for the 2023 NASCAR season and beyond?
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday
Dale Earnhardt Jr. continues to impress inside of the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, Dale Jr. was on the call for the latest Cup Series race. Following the evening, Dale Jr. took to social media to weigh in on the evening. "Last night was awesome @TooToughToTame . The crowd was into...
Kansas Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to Kansas City, KS. The 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Kansas qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
RELATED PEOPLE
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
NASCAR could have a major concern on its hands
Since unveiling the Gen 7 car, NASCAR has seen several drivers sustain serious injuries. Is this a cause for concern moving forward?. NASCAR has made good its promise to “return to stock” with the Gen 7 car, but the car’s first season has led to some areas of concern.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Recalls Hiding In A Hay Field For Six Hours To Avoid A Belt Whoopin’ From From Dale Sr.
Dale Earnhardt was widely known, affectionately and sometimes not-so-affectionately, as The Intimidator. For obvious reasons, including his extremely aggressive driving style and hard-nosed competitive nature, there really isn’t a better nickname for the NASCAR legend. His son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., often talks about his dad and some of the...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Denny Hamlin Sends Powerful Message to Ross Chastain and Other Aggressive Drivers at Darlington
Denny Hamlin sent Ross Chastain and other aggressive drivers a powerful message in his postrace interview at Darlington. The post Denny Hamlin Sends Powerful Message to Ross Chastain and Other Aggressive Drivers at Darlington appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick unsure on return to Richard Childress Racing in 2023
Tyler Reddick appears uncertain on whether he will return to the No. 8 car for Richard Childress Racing in 2023 with NASCAR silly season heating up.
NFL・
NASCAR: Time set for ‘major’ 2023 announcement
North Wilkesboro Speedway is reportedly set to host the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, with an announcement scheduled for later this morning. Motorsport.com reported Wednesday that following a shocking turn of events, North Wilkesboro Speedway is expected to host the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023, adding to the story of the legendary track’s recent revival.
Man Is Chased & Gored By Bull… Hops On Top Of A Jeep To Escape And Immediately Falls Off
I’ll never forget being when I was a kid and going over to my grandparents’ house every Sunday for lunch. They had a few cows and a bull on their property, and my cousins and I would always jump the barbed-wire fence and test the bull like the absolute bozos we were, and every now and then the bull would charge us and we would hop back over the fence, thinking we were kings for even stepping foot inside the fence line in the first place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kevin Harvick’s crew chief vocal on NASCAR fire; Deletes tweets
After a fire at Darlington Raceway, Kevin Harvick was quick to place blame on the Next Gen car. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened via Darlington Raceway. It was a dramatic race for many playoff drivers but none more so than Kevin Harvick who left the race in a ball of flames.
NASCAR: The playoff team whose driver is already eliminated
There are 16 teams and 16 drivers in contention to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but one team’s driver isn’t eligible. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened up with the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and it was Petty GMS Motorsports’ Erik Jones, who is not one of the 16 drivers qualified for the postseason, who scored the upset victory. The win was his first since he won the Southern 500 three seasons ago.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR Cup Series reportedly coming back to legendary racetrack
The last time the NASCAR Cup Series ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway was in 1996. The next season, one of those dates was given to the new Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro went to ruins. Now, in an ironic twist, North Wilkesboro is recovering and may be taking away a race date from Texas over 25 years after the fact.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano reaches top spot
After a messy Southern 500 that scrambled the Cup playoff standings, Joey Logano has moved to the top of the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Logano finished a strong fourth amid the turmoil Sunday night in Darlington, leading 64 laps. He also jumped to the top of the playoff leaderboard after the first race of Round 1.
Dustin Johnson Showed Something in His LIV Golf Triumph We Haven’t Seen in Forever and Pocketed More Cash Than His Pair of Majors Combined
Dustin Johnson is clearly enjoying himself in LIV Golf, where he won close to $5 million on Sunday. The post Dustin Johnson Showed Something in His LIV Golf Triumph We Haven’t Seen in Forever and Pocketed More Cash Than His Pair of Majors Combined appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
GOLF・
NASCAR TV Ratings: September 2022 (Darlington Raceway)
TV viewership for the NASCAR Playoff race at Darlingtin Raceway. Over the weekend, NASCAR unloaded in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway opened the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. View Darlington tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 719k viewers. It drew a rating of 0.43.
Daniel Suarez on Christopher Bell, “I’m going to get him back.”
Daniel Suarez not happy with Christopher Bell after Darlington Raceway. On Sunday, Darlington Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series. The Southern 500 opened the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs. Watch the video of the Daniel Suarez vs Christopher Bell contact below. Daniel Suarez started the race in a hole. He served a...
racer.com
PODCAST: Angelle Sampey
Angelle Sampey is a three-time NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle champion and not only the winningest female in NHRA, but in all professional motorsports. Sampey visits The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss:. * Why she believes her team “is the one to beat” in Pro Stock Motorcycle this year...
Racing News
Charlotte, NC
29K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Worldwide coverage of motorsports. Add some sports to your feed.https://racingnews.co
Comments / 5