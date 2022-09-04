ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Kansas City, KS. The 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Kansas qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Joey Logano
FanSided

NASCAR could have a major concern on its hands

Since unveiling the Gen 7 car, NASCAR has seen several drivers sustain serious injuries. Is this a cause for concern moving forward?. NASCAR has made good its promise to “return to stock” with the Gen 7 car, but the car’s first season has led to some areas of concern.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Time set for ‘major’ 2023 announcement

North Wilkesboro Speedway is reportedly set to host the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, with an announcement scheduled for later this morning. Motorsport.com reported Wednesday that following a shocking turn of events, North Wilkesboro Speedway is expected to host the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023, adding to the story of the legendary track’s recent revival.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
Whiskey Riff

Man Is Chased & Gored By Bull… Hops On Top Of A Jeep To Escape And Immediately Falls Off

I’ll never forget being when I was a kid and going over to my grandparents’ house every Sunday for lunch. They had a few cows and a bull on their property, and my cousins and I would always jump the barbed-wire fence and test the bull like the absolute bozos we were, and every now and then the bull would charge us and we would hop back over the fence, thinking we were kings for even stepping foot inside the fence line in the first place.
ACCIDENTS
FanSided

NASCAR: The playoff team whose driver is already eliminated

There are 16 teams and 16 drivers in contention to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but one team’s driver isn’t eligible. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened up with the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and it was Petty GMS Motorsports’ Erik Jones, who is not one of the 16 drivers qualified for the postseason, who scored the upset victory. The win was his first since he won the Southern 500 three seasons ago.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR Cup Series reportedly coming back to legendary racetrack

The last time the NASCAR Cup Series ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway was in 1996. The next season, one of those dates was given to the new Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro went to ruins. Now, in an ironic twist, North Wilkesboro is recovering and may be taking away a race date from Texas over 25 years after the fact.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano reaches top spot

After a messy Southern 500 that scrambled the Cup playoff standings, Joey Logano has moved to the top of the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Logano finished a strong fourth amid the turmoil Sunday night in Darlington, leading 64 laps. He also jumped to the top of the playoff leaderboard after the first race of Round 1.
DARLINGTON, SC
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: September 2022 (Darlington Raceway)

TV viewership for the NASCAR Playoff race at Darlingtin Raceway. Over the weekend, NASCAR unloaded in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway opened the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. View Darlington tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 719k viewers. It drew a rating of 0.43.
DARLINGTON, SC
racer.com

PODCAST: Angelle Sampey

Angelle Sampey is a three-time NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle champion and not only the winningest female in NHRA, but in all professional motorsports. Sampey visits The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss:. * Why she believes her team “is the one to beat” in Pro Stock Motorcycle this year...
MOTORSPORTS
