Ticket to the Moon Original Pro Hammock review: a robust and roomy camping cocoon for serious hammock campers

Watch clueless tourist tumble-over-heels after antagonizing elk during the rut
Elk are particularly unpredictable at this time of year, and a bluff charge is a sign that you're too close for comfort. A man visiting Glacier National Park recently had a narrow escape when he got on the wrong side of a large male elk. The man, who was standing close to the animal in a parking lot, ignored signs that the elk was unhappy, including lowering of the head and snorting.
These Scaled-Down America’s Cup Yachts Are Designed to Let You Live Out Your Racing Dreams
Now you can experience the thrill of competing in sailing’s oldest and most storied race yourself. McConaghy Boats has started selling the AC40, a scaled-down version of the foiling monohull sailing yacht that competes in the America’s Cup. The sleek boat will allow you and a crew of three others to really push yourself to the limits out on the water. The AC40 is based on the AC75 foiling day-racer designed by Emirates Team New Zealand and built by McConaghy. That vessel competed in the 36th America’s Cup in 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand, and will sail in the next two races....
Super Takes Irish Oscar Hopeful ‘The Quiet Girl’ for North America
Indie distributor Super has picked up North American rights to Colm Bairéad’s The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin), an Irish-language drama set in rural Ireland in the 1980s. The feature premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year, where it won the Grand Prix for best film in the Generation Kplus sidebar and was recently picked to represent Ireland in the 2023 Oscar race in the best international feature category. More from The Hollywood ReporterVenice: Ana de Armas on Becoming Marilyn Monroe for Andrew Dominik's 'Blonde': "This Movie Changed My Life"Queen Elizabeth II Under Medical Supervision as Doctors Are "Concerned" About Her...
