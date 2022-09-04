Ticket to the Moon Original Pro Hammock review: a robust and roomy camping cocoon for serious hammock campers

Now you can experience the thrill of competing in sailing’s oldest and most storied race yourself. McConaghy Boats has started selling the AC40, a scaled-down version of the foiling monohull sailing yacht that competes in the America’s Cup. The sleek boat will allow you and a crew of three others to really push yourself to the limits out on the water. The AC40 is based on the AC75 foiling day-racer designed by Emirates Team New Zealand and built by McConaghy. That vessel competed in the 36th America’s Cup in 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand, and will sail in the next two races....

