Burlington, VT

Bribem and Whorris
4d ago

Wow. I guess Burlington Vermont is not a place that'ssafe anymore. Like most blue cities, it's getting like the wild,wild west.

sevendaysvt

Two Men Arrested for Murder at Burlington's City Hall Park

Two men were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Burlington's City Hall Park. Burlington police say 42-year-old Christopher Crawford, a fugitive from New Jersey, shot Bryan C. Rogers II in the head early on Sunday. He's charged with first-degree murder, Burlington Det. Sgt. Mike Beliveau said in a press release.
BURLINGTON, VT
NBC Philadelphia

Man Stabbed in Neck at Vineland, NJ, Bus Terminal

Léelo en español aquí. Police said a man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was stabbed at a bus terminal in Vineland, New Jersey late Wednesday afternoon. The victim was stabbed in the neck by a man at the Vineland Transportation Center next to the Dollar General on West Landis Avenue around 5:30 p.m., police told NBC10.
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Camden, police say

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Camden last month. Police say Joseph Robinson was arrested on Tuesday.The hit-and-run happened around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the corner of Mount Ephraim and Sayres Avenues.Police say Robinson was identified as the driver of a car that struck a motorcyclist who was heading north on Mount Ephraim Avenue. Robinson fled the scene after hitting the motorcyclist.The driver of the motorcycle, 41-year-old Willieant Cooper, was transported to a local hospital where he died.  Robinson has been charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.He's been remanded to the Camden County Jail.
CAMDEN, NJ
mychamplainvalley.com

Violence, vandalism worry Burlington businesses

Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department is still investigating the city’s third homicide this year that occurred at City Hall Park on Sunday. As the incidents pile up, businesses in downtown Burlington are trying new ways to secure the safety of their customers. Mike Rosen, an employee...
BURLINGTON, VT
NJ.com

Driver charged in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Police have charged a Gloucester County motorist with leaving the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident. Paul Margand, 60, of Deptford Township, was walking westbound on the 1000 block of Cattel Road in Deptford shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 when he was struck by a vehicle, according to township police.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
#City Hall Park#Vermont State Police#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times, killed outside smoke shop in Wissinoming, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood. It happened just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday outside of a smoke shop on Torresdale and Cheltenham Avenues.Police say the 19-year-old man was shot in the head and chest. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Burlington County Man Nabbed After Burglarizing Mercer County Home Of Nearly $20K: Police

A Burlington County man was arrested in Georgia after making off with nearly $20,000 during a home burglary in Mercer County, authorities said. Officers responding to a burglary report at a home in the Penns Neck development in West Windsor around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 found that the home had been broken in through a window and burglarized of nearly $20,000 in jewelry and other valuables, local police said in a release on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
sevendaysvt

From the Publisher: Summer of Strife

Burlington looked like a real city on the walk home from dinner at Taco Gordo on a recent Friday night. Young hipsters strolled the sidewalks. People of all ethnicities were out on their stoops, taking in the evening air. A cluster of barflies congregated on the front "porch" of the Olde Northender Pub to smoke.
BURLINGTON, VT
phl17.com

Woman shot in the face inside a Germantown home

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia woman was shot twice inside a Germantown home Tuesday evening. The incident happened on the 5800 block of Stockton road around 5:19 pm. According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot on the left side of the face and in the left arm. She arrived at Albert Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle, where doctors placed her in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

