Read full article on original website
Bribem and Whorris
4d ago
Wow. I guess Burlington Vermont is not a place that'ssafe anymore. Like most blue cities, it's getting like the wild,wild west.
Reply
2
Related
Two Men Arrested for Murder at Burlington's City Hall Park
Two men were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Burlington's City Hall Park. Burlington police say 42-year-old Christopher Crawford, a fugitive from New Jersey, shot Bryan C. Rogers II in the head early on Sunday. He's charged with first-degree murder, Burlington Det. Sgt. Mike Beliveau said in a press release.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Stabbed in Neck at Vineland, NJ, Bus Terminal
Léelo en español aquí. Police said a man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was stabbed at a bus terminal in Vineland, New Jersey late Wednesday afternoon. The victim was stabbed in the neck by a man at the Vineland Transportation Center next to the Dollar General on West Landis Avenue around 5:30 p.m., police told NBC10.
Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Camden, police say
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Camden last month. Police say Joseph Robinson was arrested on Tuesday.The hit-and-run happened around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the corner of Mount Ephraim and Sayres Avenues.Police say Robinson was identified as the driver of a car that struck a motorcyclist who was heading north on Mount Ephraim Avenue. Robinson fled the scene after hitting the motorcyclist.The driver of the motorcycle, 41-year-old Willieant Cooper, was transported to a local hospital where he died. Robinson has been charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.He's been remanded to the Camden County Jail.
Burlington Police Department investigates its own handling of bike path emergency call
Laurie Keve said a police dispatcher told her no officers were available to respond and said, “Ma'am, there's nothing we can do since we've been defunded.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington Police Department investigates its own handling of bike path emergency call.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mychamplainvalley.com
Violence, vandalism worry Burlington businesses
Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department is still investigating the city’s third homicide this year that occurred at City Hall Park on Sunday. As the incidents pile up, businesses in downtown Burlington are trying new ways to secure the safety of their customers. Mike Rosen, an employee...
Man, 32, shot to death in City Hall Park
It was the third homicide in Burlington this year, and the 23rd shooting incident.
Driver charged in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
Police have charged a Gloucester County motorist with leaving the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident. Paul Margand, 60, of Deptford Township, was walking westbound on the 1000 block of Cattel Road in Deptford shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 when he was struck by a vehicle, according to township police.
Camden man admits role in armed Cumberland County gas station robberies and others
A Camden man admitted his role in a crime spree that included armed robberies in Bridgeton and Vineland. Kamau Bradshaw, 20, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot multiple times, killed outside smoke shop in Wissinoming, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood. It happened just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday outside of a smoke shop on Torresdale and Cheltenham Avenues.Police say the 19-year-old man was shot in the head and chest. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.
Burlington County Man Nabbed After Burglarizing Mercer County Home Of Nearly $20K: Police
A Burlington County man was arrested in Georgia after making off with nearly $20,000 during a home burglary in Mercer County, authorities said. Officers responding to a burglary report at a home in the Penns Neck development in West Windsor around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 found that the home had been broken in through a window and burglarized of nearly $20,000 in jewelry and other valuables, local police said in a release on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County Police Announce Arrest in Fatal Hit & Run Crash Involving Motorcyclist
This photograph depicts a vehicle that is similar to the one involved in the accident. (Photo provided) Following an extensive investigation, the Camden County Police Department has identified and arrested the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle late last month. Joseph Robinson, 61, of Camden, was...
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Friday Trenton shooting; city’s first homicide in 3 months
The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office is probing a Friday evening double shooting in Trenton that left one man dead -- the first homicide in three months in the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New video shows suspects wanted in deadly quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia
Police are searching for two suspects seen on surveillance video in connection with a deadly quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Convenience store workers in Philadelphia call attention to trend of brazen shoplifting
PHILADELPHIA - Convenience store workers in Philadelphia are begging for more support from police to stop the rampant trend of brazen thefts and vandalism that have struck stores across the city. Vincent Emmanuel has worked at a 7-Eleven location on West Passyunk Avenue for 43 years, he says the blatant...
17-Year-Old Reported Missing in Gloucester
Gloucester Township, NJ – Washington Township Police Department has reported a seventeen-year-old girl has gone...
Middlesex County Man Busted With 18 Heroin Decks In Mercer County, Police Say
A Middlesex County man was busted with 18 decks of heroin in Mercer County, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of an intoxicated man near the bus stop on Nassau Park Boulevard found Charles Spence Jr. struggling to stay balanced just before 1:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, West Windsor Police said in a release on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
From the Publisher: Summer of Strife
Burlington looked like a real city on the walk home from dinner at Taco Gordo on a recent Friday night. Young hipsters strolled the sidewalks. People of all ethnicities were out on their stoops, taking in the evening air. A cluster of barflies congregated on the front "porch" of the Olde Northender Pub to smoke.
South Philadelphia small business owners fed up with constant thefts
"There's a 911 call that goes out of the store almost like every day," said Vincent Emmanuel, who runs a 7-Eleven store in South Philly. He's fed up with the constant crime.
phl17.com
Woman shot in the face inside a Germantown home
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia woman was shot twice inside a Germantown home Tuesday evening. The incident happened on the 5800 block of Stockton road around 5:19 pm. According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot on the left side of the face and in the left arm. She arrived at Albert Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle, where doctors placed her in stable condition.
Man charged with stealing mail had special key for postal box, cops say
Authorities have charged a Burlington County man with stealing mail from postal boxes in Lawrence over a three-month period, police said. Lawrence police and U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents arrested Richard Rowe, 22, of Willingboro during a Monday night stakeout of the post office on Craven Lane in Lawrenceville, township police said.
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 3