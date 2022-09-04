Read full article on original website
Thomas Bailey
4d ago
Hope all you none skiing/boarding taxpayers dont mind picking up the tab...Snowbird and Alta are grateful for your donation to their profits.


5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
kslnewsradio.com
Cooler temperatures are on the way Utah, but get used to the heat domes
SALT LAKE CITY — After a week of record-breaking Utah heat, including a 107 degree scorcher today, KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson has good news for those itching for sweater weather. “A desperately needed pattern change that we’ve been waiting for. It’s more ‘fall like,'” Johnson told KSL NewsRadio....
Summit Daily News
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Why Utah's record breaking temperatures for the past 7 days are so unusual
With the hottest seven days Utah’s experienced in history, with data as far back as 1875, it can be easily argued to have been the most out-of-the-norm week ever.
gastronomicslc.com
One of a kind beer festival comes to Salt Lake City
If the current heat wave has you reaching for liquid refreshment for the suds, I’m guessing this unique event might be for for you. The inaugural Utah Brewers Guild Collab Fest is a one of a kind opportunity to taste some seriously intriguing collabs between some of Utah’s best brewers. As Teri Mumm of the UBG writes, “Chances are the collab brew kegs won’t outlast the festival.”
ksl.com
When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?
SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
KSLTV
Two fires spark during record hot September
OGDEN, Utah — The record-breaking September heat is posing some challenges for fire crews in Ogden. The Valley Fire, originally named the Rainbow Fire, forced more evacuations overnight. The winds kicked up, forcing the evacuation of 10 more homes around midnight. This was in addition to 10-12 homes that...
Utah's heat wave is getting worse and crushing records
Utah's ongoing heat wave has obliterated temperature records and could negatively affect our health if we're not careful. Driving the news: Most of Utah is under a heat advisory through Wednesday, with temperatures in Salt Lake City expected to reach 104° Tuesday and 105° Wednesday. Southern Utah is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Energy Company Tells Customers To Conserve Power
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When California’s grid supplier asked California residents to conserve electricity last week, a Wyoming power company was asking the same of its Wyoming customers. The reason in both cases was the same: there isn’t enough power during peak times to...
upr.org
Extremely hot temperatures in Utah causing fish to die in reservoirs and ponds
Recent hot temperatures throughout the state have caused dozens of fish to die off according to biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. Over 80 kokanee salmon were recorded dead at Lost Creek Reservoir earlier this week. Catfish deaths were also reported by DWR at the Jensen Nature Park pond in Syracuse.
ABC 15 News
Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
KUTV
Valley Fire forces more evacuations overnight, hours after previous ones lifted
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Utah Fire Info released its morning report on the overnight efforts to contain the Valley Fire, previously the Rainbow Fire, that sparked near the mouth of Ogden Canyon. Authorities previous report stated all evacuations were lifted as of 9 p.m., and the fire was...
Wildfire threatens homes, cabins near Idaho’s Alturas Lake
Roughly 200 people were told to evacuate and sheriff’s deputies were trying to track down campers and other recreationists after a wildfire exploded in Idaho’s scenic Sawtooth National Forest over the long holiday weekend. The post Wildfire threatens homes, cabins near Idaho’s Alturas Lake appeared first on Local News 8.
daystech.org
Utah firm Entrata thriving after founder’s antisemitic rant, ouster
Back in early January, veteran tech entrepreneur Adam Edmunds was simply a few weeks previous his one-year anniversary as CEO of Lehi-based property administration software program innovator Entrata when his cellphone erupted with messages. That torrent of communications was spurred by a ranting, wildly anti-Semitic e mail authored by Entrata...
Heat advisories and warnings extended for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has extended the Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in Utah. These were originally supposed to end on Monday evening, but will now be left in place until Wednesday at 8:00 PM. The Excessive Heat Warning is for parts of lower Wasatch County (including St. George […]
utahstories.com
HOW WE ATE THEN & NOW: Thirty Years of Utah Dining Scene
When I moved to Utah 30 years ago, the dining scene here ― and especially in Salt Lake City and Park City ― was a very different animal than today. Looking back over the past three decades got me thinking about how differently we eat now than we did then. The monster “fast-casual” restaurant trend that has blown up in the past few years wasn’t really happening in 1992, unless perhaps we count the locally-owned Training Table, which I understand is attempting a comeback. More generally, there simply weren’t the plethora of chain and franchise restaurants back then. We didn’t have a single Popeyes, In-N-Out, Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, or even a Starbucks.
Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
More records broken as the heat goes on
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The broken record about us breaking records continues to play in Utah. Once again, we’ve bested a daily record, but with it came other records. We hit 103 in Salt Lake City Saturday, besting the old record for September 3 by a full 5 degrees. But 103 is also now […]
Gephardt Daily
Utah Highway Patrol troopers ‘made contact’ with 3,624 motorists over Labor Day weekend, UHP says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released trooper contact numbers for the holiday weekend, along with reasons for the stops. “Over Labor Day weekend your State Troopers made contact with 3,624 motorists around the state,” says a UHP tweet issued...
Still Burning After 7 Weeks, Idaho's Largest Active Wildfire Reaches Over 105,000 Acres
SALMON - The largest wildfire seen in Idaho this year is still growing more than seven weeks after it was first reported on July 17. As of Monday evening, the Moose Fire had burned an estimated 105,322 acres and is 44% contained. The fire is located approximately 80 miles east of McCall, north of Salmon, Idaho.
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
